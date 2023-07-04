AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Clare Polkinghorne.
Clare Polkinghorne (pic) is readying for a record fifth World Cup along with keeper Lydia Williams. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • soccer

Clare Polkinghorne ready for history-making World Cup

Anna Harrington July 5, 2023

If Clare Polkinghorne’s fifth Women’s World Cup proves her final one, the humble defender is determined to end her remarkable run with a bang.

The 34-year-old and teammate Lydia Williams will become the first Australians, male or female, to attend five World Cups after being named in Tony Gustavsson’s 23-player squad.

“I haven’t really thought about it being the end … If it was to be my final World Cup, then it’s a really nice way to end it,” Polkinghorne told reporters.

“(I’m) just trying to enjoy everything that comes with it and soaking it in, because it goes really quickly.”

Ticking off her accomplishment alongside goalkeeper Williams makes it even better.

“We’ve experienced a lot together,” Polkinghorne said. 

“We’ve experienced all the ups and downs of football and we’ve spent more time together than with our own families. 

“Really special that we’re able to achieve five together.”

Back in 2007, the pair of gangly teenagers were still comprehending the magnitude of performing at the highest level.

“The first game of the World Cup in China, I actually started against Ghana. It was the first win the Matildas had at the World Cup,” Polkinghorne recalled. 

“As a 17, 18-year-old kid at the time, you don’t really know how big that moment is.”

Polkinghorne has the most caps of any Matilda or Socceroo with 156.

“She’s been around for so long, she’s someone that we all look to,” captain Sam Kerr said.

“She’s such a leader, someone I’ve always looked to. She’s just the quiet achiever. 

“She goes about her job and does it to the best of her ability and that’s why everyone loves having her on the team.

“For her to play in her fifth World Cup and get to play in Brisbane in front of her family and friends, it’s an amazing moment for her. A full circle in her Matildas career.”

Polkinghorne hasn’t played since April after rupturing her plantar fascia, but has fully recovered and is on track to turn out in the final tune-up match against France on July 14 – with Australia’s World Cup opener coming against Ireland six days later in front of close to 80,000 at Stadium Australia.

“I remember when we played North Korea, I don’t even know how long ago it was, but we played them in like a back field in Brisbane, (in front of) maybe like 100-200 people if we were lucky,” Polkinghorne said. 

“That wasn’t that long ago. To where we are now, it’s incredible how far we’ve come. 

“It’s an opportunity for us to keep continuing to grow and introduce people to the Matildas.

“Hopefully they are proud of the way we play and proud of what we can achieve.”

