AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
North Melbourne coach Alastair Clarkson.
New North Melbourne coach Alastair Clarkson is ready to defend himself against charges of racism. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Clarkson awaits date to address AFL panel

John Salvado November 2, 2022

New North Melbourne coach Alastair Clarkson has vowed to strongly defend himself against charges of racism dating back to his time at Hawthorn.

Clarkson officially started his new job as Kangaroos AFL coach on Wednesday after signing a five-year contract in late August.

But the 54-year-old acknowledged his main focus in the coming weeks would be the AFL investigation into allegations of racism levelled against himself, former Hawthorn football boss and now Brisbane coach Chris Fagan and ex-Hawks official Jason Burt.

“At the minute they are just allegations and we’re going to defend ourselves pretty strongly in the investigation,” Clarkson told reporters.

“Like anyone in this world, until the allegations are proven you should be able to get on and live your life.

“All we do know is there have been three or four clubs in the competition over the last 20 years that have been really, really strong clubs and really, really successful clubs.

“Those clubs have all had magnificent cultures and Hawthorn has been one of those.

“I’d be very, very surprised if we weren’t able to put a really strong case forward that these allegations have been reported in a different way than we saw them when we were at the club.”

A four-person panel chaired by lawyer Bernard Quinn KC will look into the allegations by former Hawthorn Indigenous players and their partners of inappropriate conduct by Clarkson, Fagan and Burt dating back to the previous decade.

It has yet to be announced when Clarkson, Fagan and Burt will front the panel.

“Chris and Jason and myself have gone through a tough four weeks without a doubt but we are pleased that the terms of reference have been stamped by the AFL and we just await information from the AFL of when that will commence,” Clarkson said.

“I’m looking forward to the chance to contribute to that and in the mean time get along with what we need to do here.

“The advantage for Chris and I is that we’ve been around the game for a long period of time, so it’s just a matter of compartmentalising things.

“Obviously the investigation will take our most significant priority over the course of the next five or six weeks, or however long it takes .

“In the meantime we’ve got a pretty good group of people (at the Kangaroos).

“They’ve worked pretty well without me for the last four or five weeks so I’m sure they’ll do the same. 

“I’ll just come in and out of the program as I see fit.

“The number one priority will be to contribute to that investigation.”

Clarkson coached the Hawks to four flags during a successful 17-year tenure before being replaced by Sam Mitchell late in the 2021 season.

Fagan returned to his coaching duties at Brisbane last week.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.