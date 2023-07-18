AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
clarkson
Head coach Alastair Clarkson is unlikely to coach North Melbourne again this season. Image by Morgan Hancock/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Clarkson likely to delay coaching return at Kangaroos

Oliver Caffrey July 18, 2023

Alastair Clarkson admits he may not coach North Melbourne again this year despite easing back into work with the Kangaroos.

The four-time Hawthorn premiership coach returned to Arden St on Tuesday, two months after taking leave to deal with his mental health amid the Hawks’ racism saga.

Clarkson has been gradually reintegrating himself back into work during the past three weeks as Brett Ratten continues to act as North’s interim coach.

But Tuesday was his first day at the club, previously working remotely.

“Today’s my first real contact day with the players,” he said.

“It might be that I don’t coach again this year.”

Clarkson added if he did return, “it’s probably more likely that it’ll be later rather than sooner”.

The 55-year-old deliberately avoided North’s game against Hawthorn last Sunday due to simmering tensions with his former club.

A week before taking leave on May 18, Clarkson slammed Hawthorn as “shameful”, calling for an investigation into the club’s handling of the long-running racism saga, saying reputations had been “scarred” by the process.

The AFL has since announced no adverse findings against Clarkson, Chris Fagan or Jason Burt over the allegations levelled at the former Hawks trio.

The three men have denied any wrongdoing over the claims, which were raised via an ABC report last September.

North are on a 15-game losing streak, not winning since Clarkson steered the Kangaroos to a memorable win over Fremantle in Perth in round two.

The early promise during Clarkson’s first season in charge has quickly unravelled and North have now won just 11 of 78 matches over the past four seasons, leaving them with a strong case to ask the league for help.

It could come in the form of additional draft picks or salary cap concessions.

