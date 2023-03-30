Clarkson to return from Launceston on separate flight

Alastair Clarkson is making his own travel plans back from Launceston because of the ongoing inquiry into the Hawthorn racism allegations.

The North Melbourne coach revealed on Thursday he will not be on the chartered flight that will bring back his team and the Hawks from Saturday’s much-anticipated AFL match.

There is plenty of interest in the game because it will be the first time Clarkson coaches against Sam Mitchell, who succeeded him at Hawthorn in turbulent circumstances.

While Clarkson and Mitchell played straight bats to the media interest in their duel, the four-time Hawthorn premiership coach revealed he would keep as much distance as possible from his old club.

Clarkson is a key figure in the racism allegations, which stem from when he was coaching Hawthorn, and are the subject of the ongoing investigation.

“Given the investigation I’m embroiled in with Hawthorn, I don’t think it’s a great idea that we be sitting on a plane together,” he said.

Clarkson noted clubs use separate entrances at games, but had started flying together during COVID-19.

“I don’t reckon it’s smart – and I don’t reckon it’s particularly smart, given what’s going on with me,” he said.

“It takes all the fizz out of it altogether if I just come back on a different flight.”

Clarkson was asked if time was needed before he could have some sort of association again with Hawthorn.

“We have a pretty significant issue, in terms of the investigation, and it’s pretty difficult to wrap your arms around a footy club that has embroiled us in such a circumstance,” he said.

But Clarkson was adamant there is no lingering bad blood about his departure from Hawthorn at the end of 2021.

The Hawks put a succession plan in place for Mitchell to succeed him, but it fell apart.

“Just what transpired in the last couple of years, that doesn’t diminish the memories I have, the relationships I have,” he said.

“Different things played out and it was a messy exit at the end, but in terms of the initiation of it all … we identified years ago that he was a potential AFL coach.

“You can’t be bruised about something you actually initiated. We’ve all moved on.”

Across town on Thursday morning, Mitchell similarly was determined not to pour any more fuel on the fire.

Mitchell is in his second season as Hawks coach, while Clarkson is the new Kangaroos coach.

They have a turbulent history, with Mitchell’s autobiography also detailing how the pair had to meet and thrash out some differences in late 2011 when he was a star Hawthorn player.

“I know you’d love a big quote about Mitchell and Clarkson and all that stuff, but I’m the coach of this football club, that’s my priority,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell is in the midst of a full-blown team rebuild and the Hawks have started with two heavy losses.

By contrast, the Kangaroos are flying under their new coach with two wins.

“I won’t tell you too much (of) what we’ve seen about North, obviously, but they’re really organised,” Mitchell said.

“You would expect that under Clarko – you know what they’re going to do, they know what each other are going to do.”