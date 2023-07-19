Clarkson to return as North coach in round 21

Legendary AFL coach Alastair Clarkson will end his three-month absence ahead of North Melbourne’s round 21 clash with Melbourne.

The four-time Hawthorn premiership coach was back at Arden St on Tuesday, two months after taking leave to deal with his mental health amid the Hawks’ racism saga.

Interim Kangaroos coach Brett Ratten will remain in charge for this Sunday’s clash with St Kilda and the round 20 match against West Coast, before Clarkson resumes ahead of the Demons game on August 6.

North football boss Todd Viney has noticed a significant change in Clarkson after having time away and believed his long-time friend was refreshed enough to coach again.

“His eyes are back in his head,” Viney said on Wednesday.

“The energy is back. It’s like the old Clarko, it’s a different person (to when he left).”

It comes just a day after Clarkson said he might not coach again this year and he would be back “later rather than sooner”.

“I think he was just mindful coming (back) into the environment for the first time and then didn’t want to be seen to be bulldozing his way through,” Viney said of Clarkson’s statement.

“It’s always been pencilled in (the return date).

“We caught up (on Tuesday) night with the key stakeholders in this decision and about 6.30 (pm) we put it in pen and here we are.”

Clarkson deliberately avoided North’s game against Hawthorn last Sunday due to simmering tensions with his former club.

A week before taking leave on May 18, Clarkson slammed Hawthorn as “shameful”, calling for an investigation into the club’s handling of the long-running racism saga, saying reputations had been “scarred” by the process.

The AFL has since announced no adverse findings against Clarkson, Chris Fagan or Jason Burt over the allegations levelled at the former Hawks trio.

The three men have denied any wrongdoing over the claims, which were raised via an ABC report last September.

Even though Clarkson has been cleared by the AFL, several complainants, led by Hawthorn premiership hero Cyril Rioli, say they are taking their grievances to the Human Rights Commission.

“That’s part of the his consideration coming back,” Viney said.

“He’s got a really good feeling of where that is situated and he’s confident that won’t impact his role as the coach moving forward.”

North Melbourne chief executive Jennifer Watt was pleased Clarkson was ready to return.

“The time away was critical for Alastair to address his physical and mental health and it’s obvious to everyone that he’s hungry and ready to resume his place as our senior coach,” she said.

“Alastair, and indeed the whole club, has been incredibly grateful to Brett Ratten and the entire coaching group, for stepping up in his absence.”