AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Alastair Clarkson.
Kangaroos coach Alastair Clarkson has slammed former club Hawthorn over their racism-saga handling. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Clarkson unloads on Hawthorn, panel over racism saga

Oliver Caffrey May 11, 2023

Alastair Clarkson has called for Hawthorn to be investigated over their “shameful” handling of the long-running racism saga, saying reputations have been “scarred”.

The North Melbourne coach has responded explosively after panel chairman Bernard Quinn KC released some details of the process to the media on Wednesday night.

A fuming Clarkson has slammed Quinn and authorities at Hawthorn, describing the sport as a “victim” for the investigation dragging on since allegations became public last September.

The four-time Hawks premiership coach, Chris Fagan and Jason Burt have been named as figures involved in an alleged episode of racism during their time with the club.

All deny any wrongdoing.

The three men are yet to be given an official right to respond to the damning allegations, even during the initial review conducted at Hawthorn by Phil Egan.

“It’s just extraordinary that we’ve waited eight months, the game is the victim of this,” Clarkson said at Arden St on Thursday.

“The game has been shamed, obviously myself, Fages and Jason, our families have been shamed.

“The Indigenous and First Nations families, they’ve been shamed.

“And there’s one particular party out there that was the catalyst for all this that haven’t been investigated at all; their governance and conduct in this whole thing, the Hawthorn Football Club, just shameful.

“Let’s do an investigation on them and their practices and see how they go.”

Clarkson questioned why Quinn, who chairs the panel commissioned by the AFL to investigate the bombshell claims, released details to the media.

The AFL initially hoped the independent investigation would report its findings last December but Quinn gave no indication in his statement when that might happen.

“The guy (Quinn) who actually establishes the protocol around confidentiality actually breaches,” Clarkson said.

“The damage is done, reputations have been scarred and we’ve got to somehow just claw our reputations back through this whole process.

“And all we want is a fair platform to be able to do that.

“Once we get that opportunity then we’ll let the judge decide.

“That will either be a court of law or the court of public opinion.

“We’ve waited for eight months to get some sort of process going in terms of what you call procedural fairness in terms of the legal game, and the procedural fairness offered to myself, Fages and Jason has been next to zero and that’s particularly frustrating.”

Quinn stressed no conditions had been placed on mediation, contrary to media reports over the weekend.

Those reports prompted Fagan, who is coaching the Brisbane Lions, to release a statement on Sunday saying he would only agree to mediation “in good faith”.

Clarkson did not indicate if he wished to participate in any proposed mediation.

“All these events that happen, just makes it a circus,” Clarkson said.

“Someone just needs to cut through it all and just take ownership of the whole process, whether that’s from within the Hawthorn Football Club or the AFL.

“Someone from either one of those two bodies needs to take ownership of just what’s happened in terms of the governance and conduct of this whole process and allow us the fair opportunity to be able to tell our story.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.