Harry Souttar assists in win over Spurs
Leicester's Socceroo Harry Souttar created one of his side's four goals in the win over Spurs. Image by AP PHOTO
  • soccer

‘Class act’ Souttar sets up goal on winning home debut

Ian Chadband February 12, 2023

Harry Souttar has been lauded as “brilliant” and a “class act” after the Socceroo introduced himself to Leicester’s fans with a goal assist in the Foxes’ 4-1 hammering of Tottenham.

Souttar may have launched his top-flight career with a luckless own goal on his debut at Aston Villa – but he helped his new side strike in the right direction on his home debut on Saturday as his probing long ball set up Leicester’s key goal just before halftime.

And in what felt like their most impressive win of a difficult season, the 24-year-old defender again earned plaudits for his assured performance at the back, just as he had done in Leicester’s 4-2 win at Villa.

The Foxes’ faithful at the King Power Stadium will have warmed to the calmness and authority of the 24-year-old’s performance when charged with helping subdue the deadly dual threat of Son Heung-min and Harry Kane.       

Leicester had not beaten any team in the top half of the table all season and had not won at home since October, but the introduction of Souttar and their other January signings has quite transformed the atmosphere at the King Power.

“The three boys coming in (Souttar, Tete and Victor Kristiansen) has really energised the team,” enthused Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers, who’s been delighted at how the two big wins have pushed his side up to 13th, six points clear of the drop zone which they’d been flirting with. 

“Big Harry Souttar was a class act today. Out of the Championship, six foot six inches, you’ve seen him at the World Cup, but today he was aggressive, winning it, he plays with the composure I like.

“If you’re going to play at the top level, you have to be able to play football – the big guy was brilliant, he was.

“Now we’ve got balance in the team and now we’ve got players coming back. We’re starting to see our football again – that excitement, that aggression.”

To make his day complete, Souttar was instrumental in the key goal just before halftime when he launched a long ball upfield which Kelechi Iheanacho brought down expertly before going on to race on and pick out the bottom corner with a cool finish.

That made it 3-1 to Leicester, whose day had begun poorly after Rodrigo Bentancur briefly gave Spurs the lead in the 14th minute in front of his returning boss Antonio Conte, who was back on the bench after his recent gallbladder surgery.

But Nampalys Mendy’s first goal in more than six years brought Leicester back into it, before James Maddison and Iheanacho struck before the break and Harvey Barnes netted the fourth with nine minutes remaining to seal a striking win over a team who beat Manchester City last time out.

