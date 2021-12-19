 Clean-up on Sydney's northern beaches - Australian Associated Press

Storm damage in Narrabeen
More than 35,000 homes lost power after the freak storm tore through Sydney's northern beaches. Image by Matt Dunbar/AAP PHOTOS
  • disaster and accident

Clean-up on Sydney’s northern beaches

AAP December 20, 2021

A freak weekend storm on Sydney’s northern beaches that killed a woman, ripped roofs off buildings and uprooted trees has left thousands of households without power.

Described as a “mini-cyclone”, the storm tore across suburbs from Mona Vale to Forestville, causing a trail of destruction.

A massive Norfolk pine tree hit powerlines, which fell on three women who were trying to take shelter at a car park at Ocean St, Narrabeen.

A 68-year-old woman died at the scene, while two other women – aged 19 and 71 – were critically injured, police said.

The two injured women were taken to Royal North Shore Hospital, where they both remain in a serious but stable condition.

The State Emergency Service responded to nearly 600 calls for help and volunteers are still on the ground with police and NSW Fire & Rescue crews who are helping people clear debris and secure homes that have lost roofs.

Adam Jones from the SES said most calls were for leaking roofs and fallen trees that were blocking roads as well as downed powerlines and people who were stuck in lifts.

“We can’t promise that we’ll have everyone ready for Christmas but that is the goal of every member out there today,” Mr Jones told ABC TV.

“Powerlines are incredibly dangerous. If they are down, stay away from them. 

“Do not assume that they’re turned off because they’re on the ground. Try to stay 16-20 metres away from them,” he said.

More than 35,000 homes lost power, with areas including North Turramurra, Frenchs Forest, Forestville and St Ives still affected.

Ausgrid says employees were working around the clock to restore services.

