Nathan Cleary
An injured Nathan Cleary acknowledges well-wishers after Friday's game. Image by Mark Evans/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Cleary to miss eight weeks as NSW Origin woes mount

Melissa Woods May 12, 2024

NSW halfback Nathan Cleary could miss the entire State of Origin series after scans confirmed a grade two hamstring injury that will sideline him for eight weeks.

The champion Penrith playmaker re-injured his right hamstring in Penrith’s 16-10 win over Canterbury on Friday night in a devastating blow for the Blues, who have a number of key players sidelined through injury.

Cleary left the field just before half-time after hurting the hamstring for a second time is as many months, with the Panthers issuing a statement on Sunday confirming the diagnosis.

“Scans revealed a grade 2 hamstring tear which will see Cleary ruled out for eight weeks,” the club said in a statement.

It means Cleary is set to miss Origin I at Accor Stadium in Sydney on June 5 and the second game at the MCG on June 26 while he’s no certainty to be available for game three in Brisbane on July 17.

Cleary would have been a certain selection for new NSW coach Michael Maguire, while another Blues halves option Nicho Hynes sat out Cronulla’s win over Melbourne on Saturday night with a calf injury.

The Sharks said it was more of a precautionary move and they were hopeful he would be available for their Magic Round clash with the Sydney Roosters on Saturday night in Brisbane.

Hynes
 The Sharks hope Nicho Hynes (c) will be fit to return this week after being rested. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS 

“We haven’t had a great deal of time to assess it but I’d suggest it’s not significant though so he’s a good chance (for next week),” Sharks coach Craig Fitzgibbon said post-match.

Mitch Moses would ordinarily be the frontrunner to replace two-time Clive Churchill medallist Cleary, but the Parramatta playmaker has his own injury woes.

Moses may return from a foot injury against Melbourne next Sunday, but is far from a certainty to play.

Meanwhile, Manly and Blues backline gun Tom Trbojevic is also expected to be unavailable for seven weeks with a hamstring injury.

