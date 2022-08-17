Climate change bill hearings to begin

The Albanese government’s climate change bill will come under the microscope when a Senate inquiry into the emissions reduction measures begins.

Senators will hear from science and environmental groups, as well as business peak bodies, unions and research panels, on possible improvements to the bill before it is debated in the upper house next month.

The legislation, which passed the House of Representatives earlier in August, enshrined an emissions reduction target of 43 per cent, based on 2005 emissions levels, by 2030.

The bill also locks in plans to reach net zero emissions by 2050, with the government required to provide annual updates on how well the targets are on track to being met.

Among those appearing before the inquiry on Thursday is the Business Council of Australia, which has welcomed the legislation.

“This legislation brings Australia a step closer to ending the climate wars that have put a handbrake on progress and become a serious economic barrier,” the BCA said in a submission said.

The inquiry will also hear from renewable energy peak body the Clean Energy Council, which has advocated for strengthened emissions targets in the future.

“It is important that the 2030 target, and all future targets, represent a minimum level of achievement, rather than an upper bound on effort,” its submissions said.

“There is also merit providing flexibility for the net zero target to be brought forward ahead of 2050, based on the independent, expert advice of the Climate Change Authority.”

The focus on improved climate change legislation comes as the Greens deputy leader Mehreen Faruqi called on the government to put in place fuel efficiency standards.

In an upcoming speech top the National Electric Vehicle Summit, Senator Faruqi said investment in charging infrastructure and discounts on electric vehicles were urgently needed.

The Greens have called for investment of more than $1 billion to support electric vehicle manufacturers in Australia.

“We need policies to push out old, dirty and obsolete vehicles and policies to bring in clean, better, more efficient electric vehicles,” she will say in the speech.

“We need the infrastructure to power up Australia’s new electric vehicles and our vehicle manufacturing industry.”