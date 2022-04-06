AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Morning commuters seen through smoke haze in Melbourne.
Climate change poses a health crisis which must be addressed, health and medical researchers warn. Image by Erik Anderson/AAP PHOTOS
  • health

Climate change poses looming health crisis

Tracey Ferrier April 7, 2022

Australia is yet to properly acknowledge climate change as a health crisis with limited efforts to understand what’s coming, researchers say.

Ahead of the federal election, the Australian Academy of Health and Medical Sciences has issued a statement declaring climate change an urgent health priority.

The academy, which represents the nation’s top health and medical researchers, says the health sector faces an unprecedented practical and ethical challenge that must be met with action.

It says health must be a crucial consideration in all climate policy and equally, climate change must factor heavily in health policy.

There’s also a pressing need for more research to understand the specific ways climate change will affect the health of Australians.

The statement comes after the federal government announced $10 million for researchers to model the impact of climate change on the health system.

Warwick Anderson, who co-chairs the academy’s climate change and health committee, welcomed the funding but said it probably wasn’t enough for what the World Health Organisation has called the greatest threat to human health.

“We need ever more specificity. We need to be able to translate these large, abstract global concepts into what is going to happen on the ground in Australia,” he said.

Professor Anderson hopes the statement will reset the political and policy debate in Australia.

A report released earlier in 2022 by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has stark warnings for Australia, including on health outcomes.

It warns of more frequent, deadly disasters like the Black Summer fires and the recent floods, longer and more frequent heatwaves with spikes in heat-related deaths.

Academics have long said heat-related deaths are being dramatically under-reported in Australia.

From 2006 to 2017, Australia officially recorded just 340 deaths caused by excessive heat but modelling by Australian National University academics shows there may have been 36,765 in that period.

They have called for death certificates to be modernised to reflect the impact of large-scale environmental events like heatwaves and bushfires.

“If you have an asthma attack and die during heavy smoke exposure from bushfires, the death certificate should include that information,” Dr Arnagretta Hunter said in presenting the findings in 2020.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.