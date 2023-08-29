AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Michele Bullock
Climate change could impact the setting of interest rates, incoming governor Michele Bullock says. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Climate change to complicate the RBA’s job: Bullock

Poppy Johnston August 29, 2023

Climate change may force Australia’s central bank to adapt how it uses interest rates to keep the economy on an even keel, the incoming governor has warned.

Michele Bullock, who is due to replace Philip Lowe as head of the Reserve Bank of Australia in September, said it was important for the central bank to understand how the changing climate and the accompanying transition to a low carbon economy would push prices around.

In her final speech as deputy governor, Ms Bullock said there were both physical shocks and transition impacts to contend with.

“Hotter temperatures and more extreme weather will disrupt businesses, damage property and lower productivity growth,” she said at the Sir Leslie Melville Lecture at the Australian National University.

“Actions taken to reduce emissions may present adjustment costs, but they will also present opportunities.”

On the transition, she said there was “a lot of uncertainty in the area” but there is “general agreement that a timely and orderly transition will be the less costly approach in the long run”.

For setting monetary policy, she said climate change could affect the neutral interest rate, which is when monetary policy is neither expansionary nor contractionary.

The impact of climate change on the neutral interest rate was not clear cut.

“In a world where significant climate risks materialise, households may be more likely to accumulate savings and firms may be less willing to invest, putting downward pressure on the neutral rate, and limiting the effective monetary policy space available to policymakers where interest rates are still positive,” she explained.

“On the other hand, the extra investment required to replace capital stocks destroyed by more frequent natural disasters or to transition to a lower emissions economy could put upward pressure on the neutral rate.”

Ms Bullock also said climate-related trends could cause the central bank to re-examine the merits of flexible inflation targeting.

The recent review into the RBA found the flexible target was working well and recommended it stay in use.

“Nevertheless, I expect that debate will continue,” Ms Bullock said.

The Intergenerational Report released last week predicted higher temperatures could reduce economic output over the next four decades by up to $423 billion.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.