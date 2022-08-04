AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
PM Anthony Albanese during debate on the Climate Change Bill.
PM Anthony Albanese speaks to members of the crossbench during debate on the Climate Change Bill. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Climate debate heads to Senate inquiry

Maeve Bannister August 5, 2022

Federal parliament’s upper house will soon have the chance to examine a proposal to raise Australia’s emissions reduction targets.

The Labor government’s climate change proposal sets a carbon emissions cut target of 43 per cent on 2005 levels by 2030, and net zero emissions by 2050.

It passed the lower house on Thursday and will now be subject to a Senate inquiry, where committee members will hear evidence about the impacts of the proposal.

The inquiry will report back to parliament by the end of August.

The government has secured the support of the Greens and the crossbench to pass the bill, but the Liberal-National coalition remains opposed to it. 

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese urged the opposition to reconsider its stance.

“What we saw today was just (the opposition) isolated and alone, stuck in the same old trench, fighting a fight that has passed them by,” he told parliament on Thursday.

“The coalition of yesterday, the ‘no-alition’ of today.”

Mr Albanese said the opposition would have the chance to “make themselves relevant to the debate” when the bill reaches the Senate the next time parliament meets in September.

The coalition plans to update its emissions targets beyond its existing commitment to a 26 to 28 per cent reduction, and is weighing up a policy to back nuclear power, before the next election.

Only one Liberal MP, Tasmanian backbencher Bridget Archer, voted with the government on the bill, saying her community wanted action on climate change.

Independent MP Zali Steggall described the passage of the bill through the lower house as a “historic day”.

“While we await the progress of the bill, which now moves to committee and then the Senate, this is a small win that we must celebrate after a grim decade of climate inaction in Australia,” she said in a statement. 

“Today is a win for the communities who elected a record number of independents in the hopes of climate action.” 

