AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Coal-fired power station Loy Yang in the La Trobe Valley, Victoria.
Planning ahead for coal closures is among the steps of the Climate Council's emissions action plan. Image by Julian Smith/AAP PHOTOS
  • alternative energy

Climate group wants fast track to net zero

Maeve Bannister September 13, 2022

The federal government is being urged to upskill Australians, boost battery storage and plan ahead for coal closures following the passage of landmark laws to tackle climate change. 

The peak body for climate action has released a 10-step action plan to fast-track Australia reaching its new emissions reduction target. 

Greenhouse gas reduction targets of 43 per cent by 2030, and net-zero by 2050, were locked in last week when the Senate passed the government’s proposal with Greens and crossbench support.

A report released by the Climate Council on Tuesday proposes a roadmap for the government to speed up emissions reduction over the next decade.

Among the council’s recommendations are enacting a renewable energy storage target and appointing a national energy transition authority to agree on mine closure dates and transition plans. 

The authority should take responsibility for planning and forming the workforce needed for building renewable energy infrastructure, the report says.

Implementing mandatory fuel efficiency standards, working with states and territories to replace diesel buses with electric fleets and making all new buildings net zero should be the first priorities.

Climate Council chief executive Amanda McKenzie said the hard work begins now to avoid the worst impacts of a warming planet. 

“Our Power Up report is a plug-and-play roadmap for policymakers, with practical science-backed solutions they can implement straight away using today’s technology,” she said.

“It will deliver win-win-win benefits for our climate, cost of living and economy.” 

The report found Australia’s energy and cost of living crises could be alleviated in the medium to long term by a swift transition to renewable energy and electrification. 

It recommended accelerating the energy transition to insulate Australia against international price shocks and supply chain disruptions.

Ms McKenzie said Australia had a choice to make – to take action on the climate crisis or be left behind by the rest of the world.

“A clean, safe and bright future is within our reach and we have the solutions to achieve it,” she said.

“Australians will pay the price if we don’t grasp the opportunity before us.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.