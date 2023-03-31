AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
A wind mill at sunrise (file)
The end of daylight saving may provide an opportunity to kick start healthy sleep habits. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
  • economy, business and finance

Clocks turn back for the end of daylight saving

Eliza Spencer April 1, 2023

Lucky folks across much of eastern Australia will welcome an extra hour of shut-eye as daylight saving comes to an end on Sunday.

Clocks in NSW, Victoria, Tasmania and the ACT will lose an hour at 3am, joining the same time zone as Queensland.

The extra 60 minutes provides an opportunity to kick-start healthy sleep habits, says Adelaide Institute for Sleep Health director Danny Eckert.

“When we wind the clock back as we are about to do, there is the opportunity to get more sleep. People may find it easier to fall asleep earlier in the evening and wake up at a more appropriate time,” he told AAP.

“This can be especially helpful for children and adolescents who may be finding it very tough to wake up in the morning at present.”

A healthier sleep schedule is also key to reducing the risks of a heart attack or stroke, according to a recent study conducted by Professor Eckert and his team at Flinders University.

The study found people who regularly vary their bedtimes by as little as half an hour are up to 30 per cent more likely to have high blood pressure than those who don’t.

For those who do so by more than 90 minutes, that increases to a whopping 90 per cent.

Anyone seeking better sleep beyond Sunday is best advised to aim for 7-8 hours of slumber each night, Prof Eckert said.

“This is a great opportunity to not only reset the clock but also reset your lifestyle.”

South Australians can also enjoy an extra hour of counting sheep, returning to Australian Central Time, half an hour behind the eastern seaboard. Western Australia, Queensland and the Northern Territory do not observe daylight saving.

Daylight saving will return on the first Sunday of October.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.