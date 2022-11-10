AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Parramatta and Melbourne will get the 2023 NRL season underway.
Parramatta and Melbourne will get 2023's regular NRL season underway with the first of 204 matches. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Clubs on the move as NRL hit by FIFA

Scott Bailey November 10, 2022

The NRL have copped the full brunt of the FIFA Women’s World Cup in their draw, with 13 games moved and another two still needing to find a venue due to stadium clashes.

The league unveiled the biggest schedule of the NRL era on Thursday, with 204 regular-season matches beginning with Parramatta hosting Melbourne on March 2.

Penrith will play the Eels in a grand final rematch at CommBank Stadium in round four on March 23, while the NRL are still working on the finer details of a two-week pre-season tournament.

The season will run over 27 rounds, with each team receiving three byes, with more games moved to Sunday nights from the Friday 6pm timeslot after State of Origin games.

But the most notable factor is the havoc caused by the FIFA World Cup.

With several major stadiums out of action for up to two months, Melbourne’s games against Penrith and Parramatta, in rounds 18 and 22 respectively, are currently marked as TBA.

The most likely result is that the fixtures will be moved to Marvel Stadium, but that would depend on clashes with the AFL who own the ground.

Brisbane will play three games at the Gabba, the Sydney Roosters will turn out twice at the SCG and a double-header will be held at Perth with the Dolphins playing Newcastle and South Sydney hosting Cronulla.

The majority of clubs have been able to move games to their traditional secondary venues, with Canterbury to play in Belmore and Bundaberg.

South Sydney will play matches at the Sunshine Coast and Cairns, while Wests Tigers will take a game to Tamworth as part of their long-term deal.

The Allianz, Accor, AAMI and Suncorp stadiums are all unavailable because of FIFA World Cup matches, while Campbelltown, Leichhardt and Kogarah are being used as training bases. 

One place teams will not be taking matches en masse is New Zealand.

After all the talk of repaying the Warriors and New Zealand NRL fans after two-and-a-half years of no home games, only the Tigers will take a match to Waikato.

The Warriors have also been largely forgotten when it comes to free-to-air TV matches, receiving the least with just two.

Melbourne, Brisbane, South Sydney and the Sydney Roosters each have 13 games on Channel Nine, while Gold Coast are next worst off with four before Canterbury and Newcastle on seven.

The Knights will also miss out on playing at Magic Round, becoming the unlucky side to cop the bye in round 10.

Meanwhile, Brisbane and Manly have been handed the hardest draws, with the Broncos playing 14 games against last year’s top-eight teams and the Sea Eagles 13.

Canberra’s draw is the friendliest, with only eight matches against last year’s finalists, while Cronulla’s is next best with 10.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.