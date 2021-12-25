AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
Palaeontologist Phoebe McInerney
Phoebe McInerney says it's rare to find multiple well-preserved fossils with signs of infection. Image by FLINDERS UNIVERSITY
  • science and technology

Clues to demise of Australia’s giant birds

John Kidman December 26, 2021

A rare fossil discovery has revealed the ultimate survival test faced by Australia’s famous Thunder Bird, Genyornis newtoni¸ just before it became extinct.

The find, by researchers at Flinders University, unveiled severe bone infections in several dromornithid remains mired in the 160 sq km beds of Lake Callabonna fossil reserve, 600km northeast of Adelaide.

Genyornis weighed around five or six times as much as an emu at 230 kg and stood about two metres tall but becoming stuck in the treacherous mud of the lake wasn’t the only concern facing the giant birds.

It appears some also had a painful disease which lead researcher Phoebe McInerney says would have hampered mobility and foraging.

“The fossils with signs of infection are associated with the chest, legs and feet of four individuals,” the PhD candidate said.

“They would have been increasingly weakened, suffering from pain, making if difficult to find water and food.

“It’s a rare thing in the fossil record to find one, let alone several, well-preserved fossils with signs of infection. We now have a much greater idea of the life challenges of these birds.”

The study found about 11 per cent of the birds were suffering from osteomyelitis.

“We see frothy and woven bone, large abnormal growths and cavities in their fossil remains,” Ms McInerney said.

Finding multiple individuals in the population with osteomyelitis suggests a somewhat complex situation may have caused the phenomenon.

Study co-author Associate Professor Lee Arnold dated the salt lake sediments in which Genyornis was found, linking them with a period of severe drought beginning about 48,000 years ago.

At the time, the Thunder Birds and other megafauna, including ancient relatives of wombats and kangaroos, were no doubt facing major environmental challenges.

As the continent dried, large inland lakes and forests began to disappear and central Australia became flat deserts.

With conditions worsening, Associate Professor Trevor Worthy believes, food resources would have been reduced, placing considerable stress on the animals.

“From studies on living birds, we know that challenging environmental conditions can have negative physiological effects,” he said.

“So we infer that the Lake Callabonna population of Genyornis would have been struggling through such conditions.”

It now appears the effects of severe drought phases included high rates of bone infection, with weakened individuals more likely to become mired in the deep mud and die.

With no conclusive evidence to suggest Genyornis newtoni survived much past this time, it’s likely protracted drought and high disease rates contributed to its eventual extinction.

The research findings have been published in Papers in Palaeontology.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.