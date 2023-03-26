AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Issah Yeo.
Two-time NRL premiership winner Issah Yeo has extended his stay at Penrith until the end of 2027. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Co-captain Yeo re-commits to Panthers until end of 2027

George Clarke March 27, 2023

Isaah Yeo has extended his contract with Penrith, ensuring the reigning NRL premiers will have their two co-captains locked away until the end of 2027.

Yeo’s deal, which was announced on Monday, ensures he and star halfback Nathan Cleary will be at the helm of the Panthers for the next five seasons.

Yeo has spearheaded the Panthers’ recent dual-premiership success and has risen to become the starting lock for the NSW Blues and the Australian Test side.

The 28-year-old, who will play his 200th NRL game against Canberra on Friday, now looks set to break the club’s all-time appearance record which is currently held by Steve Carter (243 games).

“Isaah’s unwavering commitment, leadership and determination on and off the field have been integral to the Panthers’ success,” said Panthers football manager Matt Cameron.

“His progression is an inspiration to all aspiring rugby league players.

“His re-signing ensures stability for the Panthers as the club endeavours to remain highly competitive for years to come.”

