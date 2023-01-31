AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Daniel Harford.
Carlton are looking for a new AFLW head coach after Daniel Harford was let go by the Blues. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Coach Daniel Harford axed after Carlton’s AFLW review

Justin Chadwick January 31, 2023

Carlton are on the lookout for a new AFLW coach after Daniel Harford was unable to commit to the role full-time.

The Blues launched an independent review into their AFLW program after the team finished a lowly 14th last season with two wins and two draws from 10 games.

The review found there were some key barriers to success relating to systems, culture, coaching structures and insufficient leadership to support and drive professionalism and elite behaviours.

“Confusion with the game plan” and a “lack of alignment and consistency with its implementation” were also key findings.

But the biggest hurdle for Harford related to the “undisputed need” for the senior coach position to be full-time.

Harford works in radio and he was unable to commit to Carlton’s program full-time.

“Based on this requirement, as well as a number of key findings in relation to the performance of the program, discussions held with Daniel Harford identified that the decision would be made to part ways,” Carlton president Luke Sayers said.

Fremantle are another team still looking for their coach after axing Trent Cooper in November.

Cooper led the Dockers to finals action in four of his five seasons in charge, but the club’s struggles last campaign cost him his job.

CARLTON AFLW REVIEW FINDINGS:

* Need for stronger leadership across key positions within the program, with a key requirement of this being for the senior coach position to be full-time.

* At times there was confusion with the game plan and lack of alignment and consistency with the implementation.

* Opportunity exists in the current AFLW environment for players to improve professional standards and elite behaviours, to build and maintain an effective, high-performance culture.

* A strong need to foster an environment that supports the ability to provide and receive constructive feedback with a developmental focus.

* A clear vision for the AFLW program is required, containing a definitive direction and goal for the program across the immediate, short and long term.

