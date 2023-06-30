Coach Goodwin identifies glaring weakness in Demons

Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin says there’s a glaring weakness curtailing his team.

Conversion – or lack of it.

Melbourne hold fourth spot on the AFL ladder ahead of their clash against GWS in Alice Springs on Sunday and are certain finalists.

But Goodwin says fixing his side’s wayward goalkicking remains top of his agenda.

The Demons have kicked 34 goals and 58 behinds in their past four games – returns of 8.15, 8.18, 8.13 and 10.12.

“Our ability to hit the scoreboard was really strong in the first eight to 10 weeks of the season,” Goodwin said.

“Clearly in the last four or five weeks, we need to be better.

“We’re not connecting as well as we should. And we’re not taking our goalkicking efficiency to the level that we need to be.

“It’s an area of our game that we’re not living in denial about.”

The inaccuracy is hurting Melbourne’s ability to cash in on their renowned miserly defence – entering the round, the Demons were ranked third for scores against.

“We need to start maximising some of our great defensive work,” Goodwin said.

“And with that you look at your personnel, you look at how you’re entering the ball (in attack) and what type of entries you’re getting.

“We’re still generating 24 to 28 shots at goal which is generally enough in the modern game to win games of footy.

“So the type of shots, the quality of the shots, the way we’re entering the ball – it needs to be better.

“It was something that was really strong in the first eight or nine weeks of the season … (but) has just deteriorated in the last four or five.

“So we need to get that back to be the team that we want to be.”

Melbourne’s Alice Springs fixture looms as pivotal for the Giants who were in 14th spot but just one win shy of eighth entering the round.

GWS have never played at Traeger Park, while the Demons have four wins and four losses from eight nominal home games at the venue.

“It has been one of our homes away from home for a number of years now,” Goodwin said.

“We have really enjoyed playing in Alice where we know the ground shape, we know the conditions of what it will potentially be like.”