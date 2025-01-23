Coach Murray proves the missing piece in Novak’s puzzle

Andy Murray is being lauded as the missing piece in the puzzle that could vault Novak Djokovic into a stratosphere all of his own as the only player to capture 25 grand slam singles titles.

An emotional Djokovic lavished Murray with praise after taking down Spanish whiz Carlos Alcaraz to close to within two wins of Australian Open crown No.11.

Now one of the Serb’s former close allies believes Djokovic may not have gotten this far without the Scot in his coach’s box.

Rivals turned teammates: Djokovic (L) and Murray after the 2015 Australian Open final. Image by AP PHOTO

Djokovic has been stranded on 24 slams since the 2023 US Open, going without a major last year for the first time since 2010.

Turning 38 in May, Djokovic knew he needed a new spark but, as Alex de Minaur told AAP before the Open, the former world No.1’s decision to hire Murray came as “a complete shock to the whole tennis world”.

“It was pretty crazy to see,” de Minaur said.

But Australian coach and strategist Craig O’Shannessy, who helped Djokovic claim four grand slam titles between 2017 and 2019, believes Murray’s appointment is proving a masterstroke.

Coach Craig O’Shannessy (far left) knows what working with Novak Djokovic is really like. Image by HANDOUT/CRAIG O’SHANNESSY

“The first thing I noticed about Andy Murray is how ultra positive he is in the coach’s box,” O’Shannessy told AAP ahead of Djokovic’s semi-final on Friday night against world No.2 Alexander Zverev.

“He is really bringing a tremendous amount of positive energy, and that’s really helping Novak to stay on course, to stick with the game plan, to not get upset or angry at missing shots.

“We all remember Andy could be somewhat sour and upset and complaining and moaning to his own box, but he’s flipped that on its head and is now the most positive person in the box I’ve ever seen.

“Andy is in there clapping in anticipation of Novak looking to the box for affirmation that that was the right play.

“He’s got a very strong relationship, mentally and emotionally with Novak, and he’s already there waiting for him with positive energy, which is just an outstanding job as a coach.

“What every player needs is they need to vent at times to let stuff out so Andy’s been there as a positive reinforcement.”

O’Shannessy and Djokovic were all smiles after the 2018 US Open. Image by HANDOUT/CRAIG O’SHANNESSY

Speaking from experience, O’Shannessy said it could be an extremely stressful time being inside the Djokovic team bubble.

“The expectations are high. The amount of preparation is done by Novak is second to none,” he said.

“The professionalism in the team is unparalleled, so he’s a perfectionist and he demands perfection from everyone around him.

“Everybody around him needs to march to Novak’s tune. That’s what the team is all about so I really see Andy as a very positive force.”

After burying his head in Murray’s shoulder after seeing off the Alcaraz challenge, Djokovic admitted he was feeling “more and more connected with Andy every day”.

Once fierce on-court rivals, Djokovic beat Murray in four Australian Open finals – in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2016 – but, ironically, the Brit now might just get to finally share in some Melbourne Park spoils.

“He’s been as committed to my career and this tournament as he can be. So it was kind of a gesture of appreciation, respect for him,” Djokovic said of the RLA hug on Tuesday night.

“And the fact that he’s out there, and he doesn’t need to be. He accepted to work with me. He’s giving all his support to me, to the whole team, and trying to make it work.

“This was a huge win for all of us, including Andy and myself, for the relationship. Yeah, that’s why I went to him, because I just felt very grateful.”

7-NOVAK DJOKOVIC (SRB) leads 2-ALEXANDER ZVEREV (GER) 7-2

2023 Cincinnati Masters, hard, SF, Djokovic 7-6 (7-5) 7-5

2021 ATP Finals, indoor hard, SF, Zverev 7-6 (7-4) 4-6 6-3

2021 US Open, hard, SF, Djokovic 4-6 6-2 6-4 4-6 6-2

2021 Tokyo Olympics, hard, SF, Zverev 1-6 6-3 6-1

2021 Australian Open, hard, QF, Djokovic 6-7 (6-8) 6-2 6-4 7-6 (8-6)

2021 ATP Cup, hard, RR, Djokovic 6-7 (3-7) 6-2 7-5

2020 ATP Finals, indoor hard, RR, Djokovic 6-3 7-6 (7-4)

2019 French Open, clay, QF, Djokovic 7-5 6-2 6-2

2018 ATP Finals, indoor hard, F, Zverev 6-4 6-3

2018 ATP Finals, indoor hard, RR, Djokovic 6-4 6-1

2018 Shanghai Masters, hard, SF, Djokovic 6-2 6-1

2017 Rome Masters, clay, F, Zverev 6-4 6-3