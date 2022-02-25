AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
Pat Cummins
Pat Cummins says the coaching shift to caretaker Andrew McDonald has been seamless. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Coaching change “seamless”: Pat Cummins

Steve Larkin February 25, 2022

Australia’s Test captain Pat Cummins says the change in coach has been “seamless” but admits ex-boss Justin Langer will be missed on the looming tour of Pakistan.

Langer quit as Australia’s coach on February 5, with his assistant Andrew McDonald appointed as caretaker head coach for the three-Test series in Pakistan.

Cummins and his Test squad teammates have been in camp in Melbourne this week ahead of Australia’s first tour of Pakistan since 1998. The series starts on March 4.

The Test skipper says the head coaching transition from Langer to McDonald has been smooth.

“It has only been a couple of days but it has been really seamless so far,” Cummins told reporters on Friday.

“Obviously he (Andrew) has been around the team for a couple of years so everyone knows how he operates and what his expectations are.

“It has been a great couple of days.

“As much as anything, it’s just this Test squad has had a really good Ashes series and we have had a month apart and now we’re all just itching to get back together and get stuck in.

“I am sure JL will be missed but Andrew has slotted straight in.”

Langer resigned after overseeing a 4-0 Test series win against England when rejecting a short-term contract extension offered by Cricket Australia.

At the time, Cummins said players felt it was time for a change in coaching style from the renowned intensity of Langer.

On Friday, Cummins said the coaching change hadn’t been a topic of  discussion among players in Melbourne this week.

“I think we can just fully concentrate on the cricket,” he said.

“… With all good intentions, I think when there is speculation (about the coaching role) it does make it a little bit harder.

“So we are just fully focused and excited (to be) on this tour. It has been really no other chat other than excited to get started.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.