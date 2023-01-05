AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Coal piles at the Port of Rizhao in east China's Shandong province.
Australia-China relations appear on the mend amid reports Beijing will allow coal imports to resume. Image by AP PHOTO
  • diplomacy

Coal exports heat up China relationship

Alex Mitchell January 6, 2023

Australia-China relations appear on the mend amid reports Beijing will allow coal imports to resume for the first time since 2020.

It’s the latest positive step between the nations, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese having met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in November before Foreign Minister Penny Wong met with her counterpart last month.

Australian coal exporters are growing in confidence that the reports are more than rumour, and are encouraging China to move decisively and not risk missing out on their next round of contracts.

Australia China Business Council president David Olsson said the reports were encouraging and paved the way for more business dealings into the future.

“Now that high-level government-to-government meetings between Australia and China have recommenced, we have a better environment in which to address trade restrictions that are in place between the two countries,” he told AAP.

“The resumption of high-level meetings sends a strong, positive signal to the Chinese system and business community about Australia’s role as a business partner for China.”

Australia-China Relations Institute research principal Roc Shi said the economic impact of coal trade resuming mightn’t be huge, but it was another step forward between the nations.

“The change is more important politically than economically … this action signals China has made the first step towards mending the relationship,” he told AAP.

“Technically, it is not difficult for the Chinese government as the ban has never been officially announced … however the implication is significant as it indicates China’s willingness to improve the bilateral relationship.”

Meanwhile, trade fallout from Australia imposing COVID-19 measures on travellers from China appears unlikely despite Beijing labelling them “disproportionate and simply unacceptable”.

Travellers from China must show a negative COVID test from within 48 hours before flying if heading to Australia.

Mr Olsson said the nations should work together for mutual benefit through a tricky time in the pandemic.

“Australia’s public health response may not have been perfect over recent years, but it has delivered good outcomes … I’m sure there are areas of public health policy both sides can share for mutual advantage,” he said.

“The new waves of the virus are another issue to be addressed, but for those that have an eye on the long-term and who are prudent in managing risk, China remains a compelling market and business partner.”

