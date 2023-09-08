AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Coalition divide on net-zero emissions.
The federal coalition could be divided on gauging public support for net-zero emissions. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics (general)

Coalition won’t be departing from net zero: Dutton

Kat Wong September 8, 2023

A National Party push to abandon a commitment to net-zero emissions has been rejected by Peter Dutton.

The Nationals will debate net-zero targets at a conference this weekend after members raised concerns over the impact the climate and energy policy would have on rural communities.

The party committed to net-zero emissions by 2050 when the coalition was in government in exchange for a multi-billion dollar regional fund.

But Barnaby Joyce, who was leader of the Nationals when the deal was done, this week labelled the estimated cost of net zero “completely and utterly untenable” and said people were turning against the policy.

“The sentiment towards this renewable nirvana is completely and utterly changing. The battle will be lost over time,” Mr Joyce said. 

However, Mr Dutton maintained there was strong support for net zero.

“I’ve recommitted to it, we won’t be departing from it,” he told ABC Radio on Friday.

“The support – maybe five years ago, or even two years ago that wasn’t there – is strongly there now, particularly with younger people.” 

The opposition leader criticised the NSW Labor government for extending its coal-fired power agreements and pointed to potential alternatives.

He said nuclear technology would be able to “firm up” renewable sources like wind, solar and battery power.

“We would have a credible pathway to our emissions commitments, and that would be in our country’s best interests,” he said.

Asked about the potential to abandon net-zero, Deputy Leader of the Nationals Perin Davey said her party would, “consider all motions through the lens of protecting regional interests first and foremost”.

“With the global market trend moving towards net-zero, we should concentrate on technological solutions like nuclear, instead of taxes and transmission lines.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.