The peleton during the Tour Down Under.
Stage four of the Tour Down Under has been won by French sprinter Bryan Cocquard. Image by Matt Turner/AAP PHOTOS
  • cycling

Cocquard wins high-stress Tour stage

Roger Vaughan January 21, 2023

French sprinter Bryan Cocquard has won stage four of the Tour Down Under, hitting out with a long-range sprint at Willunga.

Cocquard (Cofidis) timed his sprint perfectly and held off the front group to take out the 133.2km stage from Port Willunga to Willunga, south of Adelaide.

Italian Alberto Bettiol, who led the Santos tour into stage two, finished second.

Michael Matthews (Jayco-AlUla) was the first Australian home, in sixth, while sprint ace Caleb Ewan (Australian National Team) finished 10th.

Queenslander Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates) finished in the front group to retain his overall lead ahead of Sunday’s final stage, which features a summit at Mt Lofty in the Adelaide Hills.

Vine retains his 15-second overall lead and he will be favourite for the title in his debut at the race.

Matthews’ British teammate Simon Yates moved up one second to share second place overall with Spanish rider Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious).

Willunga used to be the decisive stage in the Santos tour with its iconic climb but as the event returned to World Tour level after its two-year COVID-19 hiatus, new race director Stuart O’Grady made several changes.

One was to turn the Willunga stage into a looped circuit and, on paper, it looked like a straightforward day for the sprinters.

The strong winds meant the classics-style riders licked their lips and had other ideas, turning it into a tough day. 

“It was pretty stressful … 45km in, it was just ‘on’ and it was on until the end there,” Vine said.

“(It was) a very hard day, a lot more calorie expenditure than I was planning, but still good.

“We have an amazing team – I had six guys in the front group helping me.

“It’s very confidence-inspiring, that’s for sure.”

A crash just before 70km took out Australian Israel Premier Tech’s Taj Jones, although he finished the stage.

Predictably, the peloton splintered in the strong winds as teams ramped up the pace to put pressure on their rivals.

Jayco-AlUla team was prominent in the action and their strong man Luke Durbridge, nicknamed Turbo Durbo, helped drive the pace in the front group.

The echelon riding cleaved the peloton in two, with the front group building its lead to more than a minute.

The gap had closed to about 20 seconds when the race went through Willunga for the last 40km lap, but the front group of 40 held its advantage to the finish.

None of the main overall hopes lost time in Saturday’s stage.

