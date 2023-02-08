AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
C. Contos, R. Miller, B. Higgins, C. Potter and J. Coles.
Rachelle Miller (second left) and Chelsey Potter (second right) spoke on Canberra workplace conduct. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • politics

Code of conduct needs parliament culture shift: staffer

Maeve Bannister February 8, 2023

A former Liberal Party staffer says federal parliament’s new code of conduct will only be as good as the culture that engages with it.

Politicians have endorsed a code of conduct for parliamentarians and their staff, a recommendation of the landmark Set the Standard report by Sex Discrimination Commissioner Kate Jenkins.

Ms Jenkins’ 2021 review lifted the lid on misconduct, finding one in three people surveyed in federal parliament reported being sexually harassed on the job. 

Chelsey Potter has been a leading voice in uncovering the toxic culture of Parliament House workplaces and advocating for action on issues affecting women in politics.

She has spoken publicly about her alleged sexual assault by another Liberal Party staffer in 2015 and has been critical of her former office’s response.

Ms Potter told AAP while she welcomed the adoption of all of Ms Jenkins’ recommendations, it was the “bare minimum” for parliament considering the price many women had to pay for the report to come about. 

She said each recommendation adopted would help further break down a long-standing culture in Parliament House.  

“Any code of conduct is only as good as the culture that engages with it. However, I would encourage women and – importantly – men, to use it,” she said.

“We cannot let it become a document that gathers dust or is weaponised for political pointscoring.

“It must play an important role as an avenue to create a safe workplace for women.”

Former Liberal Party staffer Rachelle Miller – who was awarded a $650,000 settlement for damages sustained while working in two ministerial offices – said a former colleague who still works in parliament told her it was “delusional” to think things would change.

“How sad. The standard you walk past is the one you accept. But she just wants to keep her job,” she wrote on Twitter.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Parliament House would never be a typical workplace but it must always be safe.

He said the behavioural code would enforce a better standard of integrity, dignity and mutual respect. 

“This is a chance to do more than just catch up to the expectations of the community … this is a chance for parliament to lead,” he said.

Minister for Women Katy Gallagher said parliament had acknowledged it had a problem with the treatment of women.

“The problems the (Jenkins) report identified brought into light what had been a lived experience for too many, for too long,” she said.

“The work hard, play hard culture at Parliament House had left some, particularly young women, vulnerable to exploitation and sexual assault.”

Greens senator Mehreen Faruqi said she was optimistic parliament had reached a turning point and urged the government to set up enforcement mechanisms to give the behavioural code power. 

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton said the Jenkins report had shone a light on “repugnant” behaviours and there was agreement across the political spectrum to ensure things changed. 

Ms Jenkins said it was a historic moment as federal parliament had never had a code of conduct. 

The commissioner welcomed progress on her Set the Standard recommendations, with parliament having implemented six of the 28.

Four other recommendations have been partly implemented and 17 are in progress.

A progress report by the cross-party Parliamentary Leadership Taskforce showed parliament had better protections against discrimination and unfair termination, new training and support programs, independent workplace support services and family-friendly changes to the sitting calendar.

“The improvement of parliament’s workplace culture sets an example for other workplaces all over the country … to prevent workplace sexual harassment from occurring,” Ms Jenkins said.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.