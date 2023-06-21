Cold snap breaks records but warmer days are on the way

Several temperature records have been broken during a cold snap sweeping eastern Australia but the chill will lift with a warmer winter on the horizon.

Several inland NSW June temperature records were eclipsed on Wednesday including in Bathurst which shivered through minus 7.5 degrees and Scone where a minimum of minus 5.1C was recorded.

The mercury plummeted to minus 1.6C in Campbelltown in Sydney’s southwest, making it the coldest morning there in five years.

No other records were broken on the morning of the winter solstice but it dropped to minus 7.2C in Canberra, 1.9C in Hobart, 4.2C in Melbourne and 7.9C in Brisbane.

Icy conditions led to the rescue of three tourists from a closed road in Tasmania’s highlands on Tuesday night after they crashed their car in icy, snowy conditions.

They escaped uninjured but were stuck for about two hours until police reached them.

Tasmania Police Inspector Marco Ghedini said it was dangerous for motorists to ignore road advice.

“In sub-zero weather … tow trucks are not able to attend until conditions improve and the road is suitable to drive on,” he said.

“When police arrived there was about an inch of ice on the road surface.

“Of course police and our emergency services will always respond when people are in need, but this is a prime example of why road closures and warnings must be listened to.

“Driving around road closure signs and barriers because your GPS mapping system says the route is quicker, will not be tolerated and infringements will be issued.”

Temperatures are on track to remain below average on Thursday and Friday but it’s set to warm up after that, according to Bureau of Meteorology Senior Meteorologist Miriam Bradbury.

“The last couple of mornings we’ve seen 4C-8C below the average across large parts of the east coast, tomorrow morning we’re kind of only looking at one to three degrees below average,” Ms Bradbury told AAP.

She said warmer than average conditions were expected for the rest of winter.

Pet owners have been asked to bring animals indoors if possible with cold nights tipped to stretch into the weekend.

An alert from RSPCA South Australia stated rabbits and guinea pigs were particularly at risk because their body temperatures can drop dangerously low in cold weather.

“If animals must remain outdoors, solid and warm shelter that is able to withstand rain, hail and wind is vital for the animal’s safety and comfort,” the alert said.

“Extra bedding may be required to ensure animals stay warm, especially very young or elderly animals, or animals suffering from health conditions such as arthritis.”