AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Geva Mentor
Skipper Geva Mentor (right) will be without a Super Netball club after Collingwood's withdrawal. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS
  • netball

Collingwood withdraws unsustainable Super Netball team

Melissa Woods May 25, 2023

Collingwood will withdraw from the Super Netball competition at the end of the season.

The struggling Magpies conducted a review of their future viability before making the call to hand back their licence.

Club boss Craig Kelly said they needed to make a decision to give players and staff clarity moving forward.

“While the timing of an announcement like this is never ideal, or pleasant, it is important to provide our athletes, coaches and staff with clarity so they can plan for the future,” Kelly said in a statement.

“We will support athletes and staff on their transition over the coming months.”

Kelly acknowledged the AFL giants could have done better with their Super Netball team but said the review showed the side was not “sustainable”.

He said the governing body’s ongoing financial woes had contributed to the decision.

“We acknowledge we could have run a better netball program at Collingwood,” Kelly said.

“As a club we are tasked with continuing to deliver growth across all areas of Collingwood and ultimately, the review, which analysed key aspects of the netball program and that of the governing body, determined that the program is not sustainable.

“Throughout this process we met with Netball Australia and SSN on multiple occasions to explore potential solutions. 

“The challenges Netball Australia has experienced and continues to experience in terms of profitability combined with the current impasse in regard to finalising the TPA (Team Participation Agreement) and CPA (Collective Player Agreement), played a key role in our decision-making.”

The Magpies have made the finals three times since entering the competition in 2017, but have never progressed past the first week of the playoffs.

They currently sit second from bottom of the ladder with a 2-8 record and their poor results have contributed to the club’s financial struggles.

Kelly said the club would continue to develop female athletes through the  AFLW and VFLW programs.

Netball Australia needs to maintain an eight-team competition under the current broadcast deal and are already in talks with potential new franchises with their preference for another team in Melbourne.

NA said they were disappointed but not surprised by Collingwood’s call.

“In recent times it had become clear that Collingwood’s priorities had shifted away from netball to focus on its core business of football,” NA CEO Kelly Ryan said in a statement.

“We are understanding of the impact Collingwood’s decision has on its current players and staff, and we will support them during this time.

“We are currently talking to interested parties and look forward to communicating the next steps as this process unfolds.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.