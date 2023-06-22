AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Independent senator David Pocock speaks in the Senate.
David Pocock wants territories to be represented by six senators and have their terms doubled. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Committee considers territory numbers in parliament

Maeve Bannister June 23, 2023

The democratic merits of having more politicians in federal parliament will be examined by a committee looking at potential law reform.

Representatives from the Australian Democracy Network, Australian Conservation Foundation and Human Rights Law Centre as well as electoral experts will on Friday front an inquiry examining the 2022 federal election.

They’re expected to provide advice about the principle of ‘one vote, one value’ and proposals to increase the size and representation of parliament. 

In an interim report the committee recommended spending caps, real-time disclosure requirements and a lower donation threshold be introduced to reduce the election influence of donors with deep pockets.

But ACT independent senator David Pocock was disappointed interim recommendations did not reference territory representation in parliament. 

The ACT and Northern Territory are represented by two senators each while all states are represented by 12. 

Senator Pocock wants territories to be represented by six senators and have their terms doubled to six years.

“Territories should not have to continually fight to ensure that they are fairly represented in the federal parliament,” he said in additional comments to the report.

“I believe that in neglecting to address territory Senate representation, the committee has missed a vital opportunity to examine an issue which goes to the heart of our democracy: the opportunity for all Australians to be heard and fairly represented.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.