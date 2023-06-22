Committee considers territory numbers in parliament

The democratic merits of having more politicians in federal parliament will be examined by a committee looking at potential law reform.

Representatives from the Australian Democracy Network, Australian Conservation Foundation and Human Rights Law Centre as well as electoral experts will on Friday front an inquiry examining the 2022 federal election.

They’re expected to provide advice about the principle of ‘one vote, one value’ and proposals to increase the size and representation of parliament.

In an interim report the committee recommended spending caps, real-time disclosure requirements and a lower donation threshold be introduced to reduce the election influence of donors with deep pockets.

But ACT independent senator David Pocock was disappointed interim recommendations did not reference territory representation in parliament.

The ACT and Northern Territory are represented by two senators each while all states are represented by 12.

Senator Pocock wants territories to be represented by six senators and have their terms doubled to six years.

“Territories should not have to continually fight to ensure that they are fairly represented in the federal parliament,” he said in additional comments to the report.

“I believe that in neglecting to address territory Senate representation, the committee has missed a vital opportunity to examine an issue which goes to the heart of our democracy: the opportunity for all Australians to be heard and fairly represented.”