Common complaints at veterans inquiry

When James Fernandez de Viana killed himself at South Australia’s Edinburgh RAAF Base in July 2019, his mother begged for his room to remain untouched until she got there.

“I wanted to be able to be where he’d last been alive … and to smell his smell in the room,” Patricia Fernandez de Viana told the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide.

But the grieving mother didn’t get her request.

“His room had been completely sanitised. I really felt … violated, I didn’t get to have that last clue as to how he was feeling.”

In the past fortnight the grief caused by the number of suicides in the Australian military has been laid bare in the first round of public hearings by the royal commission.

But it is the testimonies of parents, like Ms Fernandez de Viana, that have, perhaps, been the hardest to hear.

All of them so clearly broken, tormented by their last conversations, the tell-tale signs they’d missed, their shock that the military had abandoned their children, even after death.

Ms Fernandez de Viana’s evidence reduced some listeners to tears as she detailed the unfolding horror after she was told her “beautiful boy”, 26-year-old flying officer James, had killed himself.

She said hours earlier she and her husband Michael Fernandez de Viana had tried contacting James at the RAAF Base, but his phone was off.

There was no emergency contact number on base to ask if someone could check on him in his room, she said. And she is still tormented by the thought had she known the danger he was in, there had still been time to fly from her home in Western Australia.

Openly sobbing, and struggling to speak, she told the commission: “I could have got there to him and saved his life”.

Her account of the way she was subsequently treated by the Australian Defence Force and the Department of Veterans Affairs was repeated by other witnesses.

Parents described as horrendous their dealings with defence and DVA bureaucrats after their children had suicided.

Peter Jenkins, whose 24-year-old son Shaun took his own life in January 2016 after returning from Afghanistan, said he and his wife had been desperate to get their son’s medical records.

The former Queensland policeman said when his wife called defence “the first thing they said to her was that she was not entitled to any money or compensation because she wasn’t his partner or child”.

“We didn’t want money … as parents all we wanted was answers as to why we had lost a son. We just wanted answers,” he said.

Mr Jenkins said it wasn’t until the family received a coroner’s report in May 2018 – almost two years later – they discovered their son had been suffering from suicidal ideation and the army were aware he had been researching ways to kill himself. Even so, a defence psychologist had assessed him as not at risk.

Veterans and serving defence members also offered insights into their struggles to stay alive.

Young recruits who had yet to be deployed emerged as a major risk group, especially if they were the target of a “toxic” leadership which failed to protect them from bullying, hazing and sexual assaults.

But the single largest group at risk of suicide were veterans in the first 12 to 18 months of transition out of the military, especially if it was an involuntary discharge due to mental or physical injuries.

The commission was told many veterans were unaware when they left they were already suffering from PTSD or “moral injuries” due to their time in combat. The sudden loss of their “tribe”, and the culture shock of adjusting to civilian life, made them especially vulnerable to suicidal thoughts.

Former head of the Productivity Commission, Robert Fitzgerald, told the commission the defence reforms proposed in his 2019 report, A Better Way to Support Veterans, had identified the profound mismanagement of the transition process as an urgent priority.

The current mental health services also completely failed defence personnel, he said. “Nobody wants to use them because they don’t trust them,” Mr Fitzgerald said.

“This is a system which reconstructs people going into the defence system.”

“We don’t put anywhere near the amount of energy and effort to in fact acclimatise people for the role of a civilian again.”

Pressed by the commission chair, Nick Kaldas, over how the inquiry might “break the cycle” of resistance to reform that has dogged the 57 inquiries previously conducted into the military, Mr Fitzgerald said “fear of change” by ex service groups was a major hurdle.

“Every report is met by, particularly older veterans … the same response: ‘we want all the things you say are good’, they totally support our principles ‘but actually we don’t want anything much to change’,” he said.

“At some point we’ve got to get over this. At some point if you want the benefits, you have to convince the veterans community that in fact reform is necessary.”

The number of submissions received by the inquiry has ballooned from 630 to 900 during the public hearings, along with 180 requests for private witness sessions.

Summing up on Friday, Mr Kaldas said he was “grateful beyond words” to all the witnesses, especially those who shared their personal stories.

“We have to do much and learn much in the coming months.”

The next round of public hearings is scheduled to start on February 14 in Sydney.

Lifeline 13 11 14

Open Arms 1800 011 046