Commonwealth Games Australia CEO Craig Phillips (file image)
Commonwealth Games Australia CEO Craig Phillips has appeared twice before a Senate inquiry. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS
Commonwealth Games leader set to face more questioning

Callum Godde October 23, 2023

Australia’s Commonwealth Games boss will face a fresh grilling over Victoria’s scrapping of the 2026 event amid his hunt for a replacement host.

Commonwealth Games Australia chief executive Craig Phillips is the headline act on Monday, scheduled to front a Victorian parliamentary inquiry into the event’s cancellation.

Victoria pulled the pin on hosting the Games across regional areas in July, citing its original estimated cost blowing out from $2.6 billion to up to $7 billion.

The state government has since agreed to pay organisers $380 million in compensation.

Mr Phillips has twice appeared before a Senate inquiry to answer questions on the 2026 event’s cancellation and organisers’ work to find a replacement host.

He confirmed the Commonwealth Games Federation could opt for a scaled-down Games and delay the next edition until 2027 to give any potential host more time to prepare.

His plan was to present a solution to the federation’s general assembly when it meets in Singapore next month.

The Senate inquiry last month called on the federal government to urgently intervene to save the 2026 Games, suggesting it work with all levels of government – including the Gold Coast council – to find a solution.

Mr Phillips and the federation’s partners director Michael Bushell met with Gold Coast mayor Tom Tate as he unveiled plans to hold a “streamlined” 2026 Games for $700 million.

The Queensland government has ruled out supporting a Gold Coast bid, preferring to prioritise the 2032 Brisbane Olympics.

Swimming Victoria chief executive Jason Hellwig and president Hayden Collins are also slated to appear before the state inquiry on Monday afternoon.

