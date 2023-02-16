AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Queensland mine (file)
Investigators are on site at a Queensland mine where two underground workers were killed. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS
  • rescue

Community mourns as mine death investigation begins

Nick Gibbs February 17, 2023

The death of two Queensland miners will be the subject of a major investigation after their ute fell down a void 125 metres under the ground. 

Dylan Langridge, 33, and Trevor Davis, 36, were working in MMG’s Dugald River zinc mine near Cloncurry when their ute fell part-way down a 25-metre void about 9am on Wednesday. 

Another worker was also involved in the incident when the drill rig he was operating fell about 15m. 

He was rescued, but for the two other men it was fatal. 

A search and rescue effort conducted overnight Wednesday was able to locate and extract the vehicle, however the two had suffered fatal injuries, MMG said in a statement on Thursday.

Queensland Resources Minister Scott Stewart said he expected a thorough investigation into the deaths.

“The loss of a life in any workplace at any time is not acceptable. Families should be able to expect that when their loved ones depart for work that they return safely,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

“Investigators from Resources Safety and Health Queensland are already on site.”

The men were employees of Barminco, an underground mining services company.

In a statement, Barminco owner Perenti’s chief executive Mark Norwell said the outcome was devastating.

“Our primary focus is that of support for the families and colleagues of Trevor and Dylan and in parallel completing a comprehensive investigation,” he said. 

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also extended his condolences to the two men’s families, posting on Twitter that they would be “in our hearts tonight” following news of the deaths.

MMG chief executive Liangang Li said safety is the first value at the company.

“We now need to come together to support everyone who has been impacted and understand the cause of this incident, so that it cannot happen again,” he said.

Operations at the mine remain suspended. 

