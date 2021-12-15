 Companies must act on reconciliation: ACCC - Australian Associated Press

AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
TELSTRA
Reconciliation Australia became aware of a $50 million penalty imposed on Telstra via the media. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • indigenous people

Companies must act on reconciliation: ACCC

Maeve Bannister December 15, 2021

Australia’s peak body for Indigenous reconciliation has revealed Telstra failed to inform them about the unconscionable conduct investigation undertaken by the consumer watchdog into its sales practices.

Reconciliation Australia representatives told parliament’s Indigenous affairs committee they first became aware of the $50 million penalty imposed on Telstra via the media. 

In November 2020 Telstra admitted to breaking the law and using unfair tactics to sell post-paid mobile services to 108 Indigenous customers who couldn’t afford contracts.

Reconciliation Australia CEO Karen Mundine told the committee they had expected Telstra to be “open and honest” especially since the company had been considered a leader in reconciliation through their Elevate Reconciliation Action Plan. 

“We decided both the actions of Telstra through the complaint process and their failure to engage with us did not meet the expectations of the Elevate RAP and so it was disendorsed,” she said.

It is only the second time Reconciliation Australia has taken such strong action to disendorse an organisation. 

In a submission to the committee, the consumer watchdog said RAPs can help drive positive business practices but the Telstra case reinforced the need for the corporate sector to listen to and understand consumers. 

“The Telstra example shows just because a company has a RAP, it doesn’t mean there is a benefit for Indigenous consumers,” ACCC consumer and compliance general manager Richard Fleming told the committee.

“It needs to be put into action.”

The consumer watchdog is seeking to stamp out dodgy door-to-door selling practices in remote Indigenous communities. 

The commission said the unsolicited sales of goods and services – particularly door to door sales – has led to extremely poor outcomes for Indigenous Australians. 

Director Michael Dowers told the committee after the launch of an ACCC program empowering Indigenous communities to know their consumer rights there was a “significant reduction” in the number of businesses visiting those communities. 

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.