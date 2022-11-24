AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
A file photo of pedestrians in Melbourne
Most Australians believe the worst of the pandemic is behind them despite signs of a new COVID wave. Image by Diego Fedele/AAP PHOTOS
  • virus diseases

Complacency over COVID-19 despite new wave

Cassandra Morgan November 25, 2022

Nearly two-thirds of Australians believe the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic is behind them despite a new wave of infections and different variants of the virus emerging, research by Pfizer suggests.

One in three people are less likely to get tested for COVID-19 when they have symptoms now compared with a year ago, and the findings have prompted stark warnings from health professionals. 

University of Sydney infectious diseases specialist Professor Robert Booy said the apparent decline in testing was a major concern, and urged Australians to keep up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations. 

“Recent federal government data has shown COVID-19 still poses a very real risk to the health of our communities as we move into a new wave of infections, specifically to those at higher risk of serious illness,” Prof Booy said.

“Testing earlier means people can seek medical advice sooner and can access anti-viral medicines faster if they are eligible.” 

Nearly two-thirds of Australians are also less concerned about how COVID-19 is affecting their community, while about half aren’t as worried about their own risk of serious illness.

One in five people who are at higher risk with COVID-19, such as those aged over 70 and with health conditions including heart disease, are less likely to get tested or see a doctor if they experience symptoms. 

Higher-risk people are more likely to be severely ill and hospitalised because of COVID-19, so it’s important they act fast and speak to their general practitioner if they test positive, Hearts4heart founder Tanya Hall said.

Cases of the virus are continually on the rise in Australia, with a daily average of nearly 10,800 cases as of the week ending November 15 – an increase of about 38 per cent on the previous week.

It is estimated that 9800 Australians died from COVID-19 in the first 10 months of 2022, making it the third leading cause of death for between January and October, according to the Actuaries Institute. 

Australian authorities are closely monitoring a second Omicron variant’s transmission overseas, and all indications are that a new COVID-19 wave has started in the country, Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly has said. 

In NSW, case numbers are rising at a slower rate than in previous weeks, which is consistent with the national trend. 

There were 27,750 people in the state diagnosed in the seven days to November 19, according to the state’s Respiratory Surveillance Report. 

The research findings are based on a November survey of 1000 Australian adults by Pfizer Australia. 

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.