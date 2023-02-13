AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Neurosurgeon Charlie
Neurosurgeon Charlie Teo faces a week of hearings at the Health Care Complaints Commission. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS
  • inquiry

Complaint hearing continues for Sydney neurosurgeon Teo

Farid Farid February 14, 2023

Brain surgeon Charlie Teo’s reputation will come under scrutiny on a second day of disciplinary hearings after allegations he operated without medical oversight.

The high-profile surgeon was restrained by the NSW Medical Council in August 2021 from operating without the approval of another doctor, after an investigation by the state’s Health Care Complaints Commission. 

A five-day hearing continues on Tuesday after one of the opening witnesses held back tears while recounting the deterioration of her mother’s health, and eventually her death, after surgery by the Sydney neurosurgeon in 2019.

The Melbourne witness’s mother developed paralysis and became wheelchair bound.

She said that despite reservations about the surgery, her mother decided to proceed because Dr Teo convinced her that successful surgery on her tumour would provide “extra time to come home and spend time with her family and her grandchildren”.

“Nobody wanted to operate on mum’s tumour because it was too risky,” she said.

Dr Teo is famous for performing neurosurgery on cancer patients with tumours other doctors have deemed “inoperable”, but has been accused of charging exorbitant fees and offering some patients false hope.

He has been banned from operating unless a second doctor is satisfied his patients are aware of the risks and are financially informed about their decision.

Monday’s witness said Dr Teo was abrasive in his manner after the surgery, directing a nurse to “put her (the witness’s mother) in a bloody chair and tie the chair with sheets if you have to”.

The witness recounted a conversation in which she claims Dr Teo said: “I’ve got all the hope in the world … just give her some time”.

She asserted the neurosurgeon had given the family “false hope”.

Dr Teo has consistently denied any wrongdoing. 

Dozens of his supporters clapped and hollered encouragement as he arrived at Monday’s hearing.

“I’m really sorry to all those patients suffering from brain cancer and brain tumours,” he told reporters.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.