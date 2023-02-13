Complaint hearing continues for Sydney neurosurgeon Teo

Brain surgeon Charlie Teo’s reputation will come under scrutiny on a second day of disciplinary hearings after allegations he operated without medical oversight.

The high-profile surgeon was restrained by the NSW Medical Council in August 2021 from operating without the approval of another doctor, after an investigation by the state’s Health Care Complaints Commission.

A five-day hearing continues on Tuesday after one of the opening witnesses held back tears while recounting the deterioration of her mother’s health, and eventually her death, after surgery by the Sydney neurosurgeon in 2019.

The Melbourne witness’s mother developed paralysis and became wheelchair bound.

She said that despite reservations about the surgery, her mother decided to proceed because Dr Teo convinced her that successful surgery on her tumour would provide “extra time to come home and spend time with her family and her grandchildren”.

“Nobody wanted to operate on mum’s tumour because it was too risky,” she said.

Dr Teo is famous for performing neurosurgery on cancer patients with tumours other doctors have deemed “inoperable”, but has been accused of charging exorbitant fees and offering some patients false hope.

He has been banned from operating unless a second doctor is satisfied his patients are aware of the risks and are financially informed about their decision.

Monday’s witness said Dr Teo was abrasive in his manner after the surgery, directing a nurse to “put her (the witness’s mother) in a bloody chair and tie the chair with sheets if you have to”.

The witness recounted a conversation in which she claims Dr Teo said: “I’ve got all the hope in the world … just give her some time”.

She asserted the neurosurgeon had given the family “false hope”.

Dr Teo has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

Dozens of his supporters clapped and hollered encouragement as he arrived at Monday’s hearing.

“I’m really sorry to all those patients suffering from brain cancer and brain tumours,” he told reporters.