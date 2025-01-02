AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Virgin Australia aircraft takes off (file image)
Fijian police are investigating an attack on Australian air crew early on New Year's Day. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS
  • crime, law and justice

Concern for air crew in Fiji after alleged NYE assaults

Rachael Ward January 2, 2025

Fijian authorities are investigating allegations Virgin Australia crew have been assaulted and robbed while celebrating New Year’s Eve as a union expressed concern for their welfare.

The airline has sent support staff to Fiji amid reports three crew members were allegedly attacked while out clubbing in Nadi in the early hours of January 1.

The crew members have since been confined to their hotel rooms near Nadi International Airport, the Fiji Sun reported.

Fiji's Acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew.
 Acting police chief Juki Fong Chew said the crew members were alleged victims of theft and assault. Image by HANDOUT/FIJI POLICE FORCE 

Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew told the local newspaper officers were investigating allegations of theft and assault after clubbing.

Flight Attendants’ Association of Australia federal secretary Teri O’Toole said it appeared the airline had acted very quickly and her union is ready to assist in any way.

However she said the union was yet to receive any official approaches for assistance.

“I believe these crew were on what we would call an overnight, so they would get to Fiji, wait and (their) flight would leave the next day,” she told AAP.

Ms O’Toole said there had been a lot of guesswork about what had happened and urged people not to speculate while respecting the crew’s privacy during the police investigation.

“This is not a very common thing but it’s not something that’s never happened before, either,” she said.

“It’s very disturbing for their friends and colleagues, everyone is very concerned for their welfare.”

The airline has confirmed an incident took place, but no further details have been provided on what happened.

Virgin staff have travelled to Nadi to provide support and family members of the affected crew are reportedly also flying to Fiji.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade was aware of the reports but unable to provide further comment, a spokesperson said.

The Australian government advises to exercise normal safety precautions when travelling to Fiji – the lowest of four official risk ratings.

“Crime in Fiji includes robbery, theft, violent assault, sexual assault and home invasions,” the Smart Traveller website states.

“Most crime is opportunistic. The highest risk is in urban areas and at night.”

