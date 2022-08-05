AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Authorities are concerned the number of Australians getting their third COVID jab is flatlining. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
Concern over low third vaccine dose rates

Paul Osborne August 6, 2022

State and federal authorities are concerned the number of Australians getting their third dose of COVID-19 vaccine is flatlining.

To date, 71.4 per cent of eligible Australians – or just over 14.1 million people – have received a third dose.

But there are more than 5.6 million people yet to get their booster shot.

Queensland is the worst-performing state, with 64.5 per cent of eligible residents boosted, while the ACT has the best coverage rate (79.9 per cent).

The booster rate is 55 per cent for Indigenous Australians nationally.

New third doses are barely rising each day, ranging from NSW recording 2075 on Friday and the NT 45.

“Third booster dose rates have flatlined, which is something I’m very concerned about,” Health Minister Mark Butler says.

Information campaigns are being rolled out, but there is a persistent problem with the slow rate of uptake by under-65s.

So far 4.22 million Australians have received a fourth dose, after the program was extended several weeks ago.

Mr Butler said long-term plans to deal with the pandemic were being worked on by the national cabinet comprising state and territory leaders and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Opposition health spokeswoman Anne Ruston told AAP the federal government’s response to the current COVID-19 wave was “worrying”.

“They have ended a range of supports that have helped Australians through the pandemic and have been forced to backflip on the pandemic leave disaster payment,” Senator Ruston said.

“With no explanation, and no apparent advice or modelling to support their decisions, 70 COVID-related telehealth items, free RATS for concession card holders and aged care homes, and Operation COVID Shield have all ended.”

She said the Labor government should release its health advice and modelling.

National cabinet, which is overseeing the pandemic response, is due to next meet on August 31.

