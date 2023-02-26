AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Brain Injuries
A Melbourne law firm is preparing to launch a case against the AFL over player concussions. Image by AP PHOTO
  • crime, law and justice

Concussed AFL players launch multi-million class action

Mibenge Nsenduluka February 27, 2023

Dozens of Australian Football League players who suffered concussion could be awarded millions of dollars as part of a landmark class-action in Victoria.

A Melbourne law firm is preparing to launch the multi-million dollar case against the AFL in the Supreme Court after “numerous” male and female players sustained head injuries while playing.

Margalit Injury Lawyers Managing Principal Michel Margalit said for many current and former players, their quality of life had declined after being injured and they should be compensated.

“The former players have told us heartbreaking stories of the impact that concussion sustained playing in the AFL has had on their personal lives, their families and their career after their footy ended,” Ms Margalit said.

“Players often enter into AFL careers as teenagers, without the life experience or perspective to understand the life-long debilitating impacts of concussion. These players need to be protected and adequately cared for if injured.”

The firm has spoken to multiple current and former players who are willing to join the class action.

Ms Margalit is calling for an overhaul to the current workers’ compensation scheme as AFL players are currently excluded from seeking WorkCover in Victoria.

She believes severely injured former players could be awarded compensation of more than $2 million each for their pain and suffering and economic loss. 

AAP has contacted the AFL for comment.

