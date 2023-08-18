AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Alanna Kennedy (left) in action against France at the World Cup.
Alanna Kennedy (l) will miss the WWC play-off after a head clash with France's Eugenie Le Sommer. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS
  • soccer

Concussed Kennedy ruled out of World Cup play-off

Anna Harrington August 18, 2023

The Matildas will be without concussed defender Alanna Kennedy for their Women’s World Cup third-place play-off against Sweden.

Kennedy missed the semi-final loss to England through illness, with Football Australia since confirming she is suffering delayed concussion symptoms stemming from Australia’s dramatic quarter-final win over France.

Kennedy took several knocks in that game and notably clashed heads with France striker Eugenie Le Sommer.

The 28-year-old defender’s absence is a huge blow to Australia’s hopes of winning Saturday’s play-off at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

Her aerial presence, leadership, aggression and organisation were sorely missed in the 3-1 defeat to England on Wednesday, with her replacement Clare Polkinghorne unable to provide the same impact.

Kennedy’s presence in defence and at attacking set pieces will again be missed against Sweden, whose central defender Amanda Ilestedt has proved a threat at both ends of the park during the tournament.

Polkinghorne, Aivi Luik, Steph Catley and Courtney Nevin are the options to replace Kennedy in central defence.

The Matildas looked weary against England and face a tight, three-day turnaround to the play-off.

Tireless midfielder Katrina Gorry trained away from her teammates in Friday’s final session, with her left leg in a pressure wrap.

Coach Tony Gustavsson could need to turn to Alex Chidiac, Clare Wheeler or Tameka Yallop for a spark in midfield against the Swedes.

