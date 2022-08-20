Confident Scott peaking at the right time

Adam Scott can’t quite remember the last time he led a PGA tournament, but the former world No.1 remains full of confidence heading into the weekend at the BMW Championship.

The Australian carved out a handy two-under 69 on Friday to be eight under for the tournament, enough to lead a posse of challengers including three-time major winner Jordan Spieth (67) and world No.1 Scottie Scheffler (67) by one.

But neither is Scott quaking in his boots nor looking over his shoulder given the stature of his chasers, he is in fact relishing the weekend.

At No.77 in the FedEx Cup and not assured of even making it to the BMW Championship, a tie for fifth last week in the FedEx Cup playoffs opener has re-ignited him.

He’s hoping now to cash in as one of the top 30 players who will make it to the FedEx Cup finale next week in Atlanta for the Tour Championship.

“I’m in great shape going into the weekend. I don’t even know when the last time I led a tournament was,” Scott said.

“I certainly haven’t had my best stuff for quite a while. It’s been a battle for sure.”

Scott, who is trying to become the oldest PGA Tour winner since Phil Mickelson at the 2021 PGA Championship, would have enjoyed a bigger cushion had he not got into trouble at the 17th.

After pushing his tee shot near a tree, his ensuing punch shot found the rough. He failed to make the green and didn’t get up and down.

“It’s a good reminder for the weekend that I’ve really got to keep it under control and don’t want to have too many get off the map and get out of position around here,” said Scott, whose best previous FedEx Cup finish is fourth.

But he feels his game is in a good place.

“Overall, I felt really in control today,” he said. “When you’re playing that way, it always could be a couple better, and a poor shot on 17 was quite costly.

“But I kept it in position really well all day and had so many good looks and was cruising there for a while.

“But that’s how this game is. I’d like to make the most of this position now over the next 36 holes.”

Another Australian making his presence felt at the Wilmington Country Club is Cam Davis, who played himself into contention with a four-under 67.

The 27-year-old Sydneysider is tied sixth in a large group comprising Rory McIlroy and defending champion Patrick Cantlay, all of whom are two behind Scott.

Davis’s round included an eagle on the par-five third, four birdies and two bogeys and it was enough to see him leap 18 spots.

Compatriots Marc Leishman (68, 71) and Lucas Herbert (70, 70) are at three and two under respectively.

First-round leader Keegan Bradley followed his 64 with a 74 to drop to four under.

There was no 36-hole cut on Friday, but some of the big names to be far off the pace include Jon Rahm (one over) and Tony Finau (three over).