Brandon Smith
Melbourne's Brandon Smith will not miss any NRL games despite a ban for an off-field indiscretion. Image by Albert Perez/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Confusion as Walsh, Smith get NRL reprieve

Scott Bailey March 1, 2022

The NRL has come under fire for perceived inconsistencies and creating mass confusion after Brandon Smith and Reece Walsh were retrospectively able to count All Stars absences to serve their respective bans.

Smith will be able to return for Melbourne in round one against Canberra, despite being suspended for one-match at the end of last year after being captured on video with a white-powder substance.

Walsh, who accepted a two-game ban in the off-season for a drug possession charge, will be able to play in round two for the Warriors after also sitting out the All Stars clash.

The exemptions come after Latrell Mitchell was allowed to count the All Stars match as part of his six-game ban for his high hit on Joey Manu last year.

Mitchell’s exemption differed, however, in that it was counted after an application to the judiciary chairman from South Sydney, as part of a rule that has long surrounded representative matches in rugby league.

Smith and Walsh’s bans were related to off-field matters, with the duo suspended by their respective club and the integrity unit rather than the judiciary.

Smith’s offence — while in a hotel room with some fellow Melbourne players during last year’s finals — will now no have impact on-field repercussions as he will not miss any game time for the Storm.

“It was certainly very tough to miss out on playing with my Maori brothers and not getting the chance to enjoy the All Stars week,” Smith said in a statement.

“I continue to take the steps I need to put last year’s events behind me, to improve myself and I’m grateful to have the chance to be part of round one.”

The decision has sparked anger from Canberra coach Ricky Stuart, who claimed he was told before the All Stars match that it could not be used to serve a ban for off-field matters

It meant winger Jordan Rapana would still serve a one-game ban for drink driving at the start of the year, before also copping a two-game ban for a shoulder charge while playing for the Maoris.

Adding to the controversy, Rapana is able to serve those bans concurrently.

But regardless, Stuart cannot understand why the rules have changed in the space of two weeks.

“It is the Canberra Raiders copping it up the arse again. That is a quote,” Stuart told the Daily Telegraph.

“I am in disbelief and disgusted that it always seems to happen to us.

“We keep on copping it and copping it and it gets to the stage where you are absolutely fed up with it.”

There is some precedent in the most recent decision.

Jai Arrow was suspended for two games last year for a COVID-19 breach, with one of those matches able to be served in State of Origin.

In that instance, Arrow was in Queensland camp when he committed the offence.

