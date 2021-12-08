 Conman Foster to be extradited to Qld - Australian Associated Press

Peter Foster's arrest on Tuesday (file image)
Peter Foster will be extradited to Queensland after his arrest in regional Victoria. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • crime, law and justice

Conman Foster to be extradited to Qld

Liz Hobday December 8, 2021

Serial conman Peter Foster will be extradited from Victoria to Queensland to face fraud charges.

The 59-year-old failed to appear in a Sydney court in May accused of a multi-million-dollar Bitcoin scam.

He was on the run from police until his arrest near the Macedon Ranges town of Gisborne on Tuesday.

During a Melbourne Magistrates Court hearing on Wednesday, Foster did not oppose the extradition bid by Queensland authorities.

He faced court via videolink from a room at the Royal Melbourne Hospital, wearing a pale blue hospital gown and a tag around his wrist, and asked magistrate Jason Ong if he could make a “couple of observations or comments”.

When Foster claimed he was concerned about the conduct of Queensland Police during his arrest in Port Douglas last year, his lawyer Chris Hannay told him it was “not the time or the place to vent those issues”.

But Foster continued, prompting Mr Hannay to sigh.

“Well I can’t stop you, but it’s not appropriate,” the defence lawyer said.

Foster told the court his arrest was “brutal” and that he had spent seven months in unlawful custody.

“As a proud Queenslander I want to go home,” Foster said, but told Mr Ong he had no confidence in the state’s police force.

“I am not sure whether this is assisting me in this matter today,” the magistrate replied.

“These charges are fatally flawed, they should never have been brought,” Foster said.

The court made an order for Foster to remain in custody in Victoria until he is extradited to Queensland to face Brisbane Magistrates Court on fraud charges on December 13.

Foster remains in hospital being treated for an unknown medical condition that he has disclosed to police.

He was initially arrested in Port Douglas in August 2020 on fraud-related charges filed in NSW.

The 15 charges were related to allegations he posed as a man called Bill Dawson and extricated 120 Bitcoin from a Hong Kong man in 2019 and 2020.

Granted strict bail in March, Foster failed to appear in May for a scheduled plea hearing in Sydney, despite being cited earlier that day by his lawyer.

As Foster started life on the run, NSW prosecutors dropped the charges and Queensland police subsequently issued a fresh warrant over the same allegations.

