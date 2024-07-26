AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
MONSANTO ROUNDUP COURT
Lawyers are considering whether to appeal a Federal Court finding over popular herbicide Roundup. Image by Johanna Drummond/AAP PHOTOS
  • crime, law and justice

Considering next steps after Roundup class action loss

Tara Cosoleto July 26, 2024

Class-action lawyers are considering whether to appeal a Federal Court finding that popular herbicide Roundup cannot be proven to cause cancer. 

Justice Michael Lee ruled there was not enough current evidence to say glyphosate – the active ingredient in Roundup – was capable of causing non-Hodgkin lymphoma in humans.

That was the allegation of the class action, led by Maurice Blackburn and including more than 800 Australian cancer patients.

One of the firm’s lawyers Lee Taylor said they would review Justice Lee’s Thursday decision before deciding on their next steps. 

Bayer, which acquired Roundup’s producer Monsanto in 2018, welcomed the ruling and described it as a win for farmers.

Bayer's CropScience managing director Warren Inwood
 Warren Inwood says a finding in favour of Roundup is a win for Australian farmers. Image by Tara Cosoleto/AAP PHOTOS 

“These products support farmers in doing what they do best – putting food on the tables of Australians,” managing director Warren Inwood said.

Justice Lee only needed to consider the question of general causation – not the specific claims of lead applicant Kelvin McNickle or the other class action group members.

The judge said the science was “not all one way” and some of the expert witnesses conceded there were possible links between glyphosate and cancer in humans. 

But he ruled on the state of the evidence, and on the balance of probabilities, he could not determine there was a causal link between Roundup and cancer.

CropLife Australia welcomed the ruling, saying it was in line with every scientific regulatory authority. 

“Aside from the overwhelming amount of scientific data, there are decades of lived experience in the US Agricultural Health Study,” chief executive Matthew Cossey said.

“Since 1993, the US study has followed over 57,000 farmers and licensed pesticide applicators and confirmed that there is no association between glyphosate use and cancer of any kind.”

A spokesman for the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority said they would consider the judge’s decision.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.