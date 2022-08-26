AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Marnus Labuschagne
Marnus Labuschagne wants to be consistent for Australia in the ODI series against Zimbabwe. Image by AP PHOTO
  • cricket

Consistency key for Labuschagne’s ODI role

Fraser Barton August 26, 2022

Marnus Labuschagne aspires to be a consistent middle-order batter and regular in Australia’s ODI side, and is hoping a familiar wicket in Townsville will help him get a head start.

Australia will play three ODIs against Zimbabwe and New Zealand in the next fortnight, with the first instalment on Sunday against the Africans.

Townsville’s Riverway Stadium has been a happy hunting ground for Labuschagne.

He has never lost there after enjoying the spoils in a T20 contest and Shute Shield fixture against Tasmania in 2021.

But having played just 21 ODIs for Australia, Labuschagne says he’s eager to dig into the upcoming tri-series after experiencing gaps in his international ODI career.

“It’s been quite scattered, hasn’t it? I played sort of 13 and then probably didn’t play for a year-and-a-half and then played another seven or eight after that,” he said at the series launch.  

“For me it’s about getting consistent in that role, making sure that I become that person at batting at four or five that can finish the game off if that needs to be.

“Or make sure I keep that run rate going on through the middle overs and score real quick and hopefully provide some some overs with the ball if needed.

Labuchagne is part of a near full-strength Australia squad tasked with playing Zimbabwe in their first tour down under since the 2003-2004 summer.

Another tri-series against world No.1 ODI side New Zealand awaits further north as the summer of cricket begins this year in late winter. 

He said under the direction of skipper Aaron Finch he expects a similar role in the middle order and will leave the structure and scheming to them.

“My role has typically been for the last sort of 21 ODIs batting at four or five and doing that work through the middle against the spin and then hopefully finishing the game off towards the back end,” he said.

“But any role that I play is fine. And like I said, we’ve got so many powerful, impactful players.

“I’m sure if the situation arises the batting order will just flip and chop and change for whatever the circumstance needs.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.