Construction activity to remain subdued

Home building approvals are expected to remain subdued due to surging building costs and interest rate hikes.

Successive interest rate hikes are expected to soften demand for new housing, according to St.George economist Jameson Coombs, leading to a drop off in the construction of new homes and buildings.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics will release its latest building approvals data on Tuesday.

Mr Coombs anticipates a three per cent decline in approvals in July, following the 0.7 per cent contraction in June.

The weekly consumer confidence report released jointly by ANZ and Roy Morgan will also be released on Tuesday.

Consumers regained some of their confidence last week, with the indicator returning to its highest level since June.

This follows the release of higher-than-expected retail sales data on Monday.

Sales rose 1.3 per cent in July – sharply higher than the 0.3 per cent increase expected by most analysts – suggesting that consumers are still spending despite rising living expenses.