AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
New homes being built in south western Sydney
Economists are expecting the latest home building figures to reflect rising interest rate rises. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • economy, business and finance

Construction activity to remain subdued

Poppy Johnston August 30, 2022

Home building approvals are expected to remain subdued due to surging building costs and interest rate hikes.

Successive interest rate hikes are expected to soften demand for new housing, according to St.George economist Jameson Coombs, leading to a drop off in the construction of new homes and buildings.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics will release its latest building approvals data on Tuesday.

Mr Coombs anticipates a three per cent decline in approvals in July, following the 0.7 per cent contraction in June.

The weekly consumer confidence report released jointly by ANZ and Roy Morgan will also be released on Tuesday.

Consumers regained some of their confidence last week, with the indicator returning to its highest level since June.

This follows the release of higher-than-expected retail sales data on Monday.

Sales rose 1.3 per cent in July – sharply higher than the 0.3 per cent increase expected by most analysts – suggesting that consumers are still spending despite rising living expenses. 

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.