AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
EY Oceania CEP David Larocca
EY's David Larocca says the upcoming findings of a review into its culture will be uncomfortable. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Consultancy workplace culture ‘not perfect’: EY chief

Andrew Brown and Tess Ikonomou
July 18, 2023

Executives at consultancy firm EY have conceded its workplace culture is “not perfect”, as politicians zero in on problems in the industry.

EY’s Oceania chief executive David Larocca says a review of the company’s culture will be made public shortly after it is finalised at the end of July.

The review, led by former sex discrimination commissioner Elizabeth Broderick, was triggered following the death of an employee at EY’s Sydney office in 2022.

On Tuesday, Mr Larocca told a Senate inquiry into consultancy firms the findings from the review would be uncomfortable.

“But it’s more uncomfortable not knowing about the day-to-day experience of all our people and not doing anything about it,” he said.

“We invited the scrutiny because I know that we’re not perfect.”

Former consumer watchdog head Allan Fels has called for consultancy firms to be split up to decrease the risk of conflict of interest.

The inquiry heard EY investigated dividing itself into two separate entities, with one focusing solely on auditing, but determined it was not feasible.

“This was an incredibly complex transaction involving 13,000 partners across 75 countries,” Mr Larocca said.

“This transaction had never been attempted before, as it required agreement on a number of difficult issues.

“We very quickly formed the view that an audit-only firm would not enhance audit quality. 

“In fact, it would detract from audit quality … multi-disciplinary capability is required, including to serve our audit clients.”

The Senate inquiry was set up after the PwC tax scandal, where the firm passed on confidential government information to clients.

Mr Larocca said the conduct of the sector had been “deeply disturbing”.

“At EY, we don’t deliberately breach confidentiality. We don’t market tax minimisation schemes,” he said.

“We don’t use blanket legal professional privilege claims to frustrate regulators, and our business model is not built on condoning, rewarding, or covering up this kind of behaviour.”

However, EY executives clashed with senators on the firm’s refusal to supply their partnership deed, when other companies had disclosed theirs to the committee.

Mr Larocca said he was uncomfortable with competitors having that information.

Executives for consultancy firm Accenture told the inquiry it had not changed its procedures for business in the wake of the PwC scandal.

Accenture’s market unit lead Peter Burns said while the company was reviewing its practices, it had not been driven by recent events.

“It’s not something that’s set and forget,” he said.

“Naturally, the heightened awareness around some of these activities have fed into those systems.

“I would be misleading the committee if we said we specifically did something different as a consequence of (the PwC scandal).”

Earlier, a leading ethics expert told the committee Australians would view consultants donating money to political parties while holding government contracts as inappropriate.

Mark Zirnsak, from the Uniting Church in Australia, said there were “deep concerns” over the ability of any company to have government contracts while being a political donor.

“I think that is a conflict of interest,” he told the hearing.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.