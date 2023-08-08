AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Consumer confidence
Consumer confidence has sunk even after the RBA kept interest rates on hold for a second month. Image by Jane Dempster/AAP PHOTOS
  • economy, business and finance

Consumers resist popping the cork after cash rate pause

Poppy Johnston August 8, 2023

The end of the interest rate hiking cycle may be in sight but consumers are hesitant to crack open the champagne.  

Consumer confidence sunk 3.4 points last week even after the Reserve Bank kept interest rates on hold for the second month and fuelled speculation the tightening cycle was over.

The board opted to keep the cash rate steady at 4.1 per cent in August, but flagged the possibility of more hiking if needed. 

The weekly gauge from ANZ and Roy Morgan has been tracking well below the long run average of 111 index points, coming in at 75 last week. 

ANZ senior economist Adelaide Timbrell said home owners with debt remain far less confident than renters and those who own their houses outright as the higher cost of borrowing eats into their cashflows. 

“Average confidence fell among all the housing cohorts, but the biggest fall was among renters, down 9.4 points, after a jump in the previous week,” she said.

Tenants have been under financial pressure because of the surging cost of rent. 

All groups are feeling the squeeze, with questions relating to current and future financial conditions dropping off sharply.

Those surveyed were feeling a little more optimistic about the economic outlook, however, with the indicator for “future economic conditions” picking up modestly. 

