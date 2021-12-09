Contempt makes civilian transition harder

Almost four in every five veterans felt they were superior humans to ordinary civilians – a core belief that caused serious struggles for people when they attempted to adjust to civilian life after the military.

Dr Kerri-Anne Woodbury, the lead researcher into transition and re-integration with the Gallipoli Medical Research Institute, said those prevailing attitudes towards civilians had already emerged as a persistent theme at the royal commission.

“As we’ve heard from a lot of people over the last two weeks, people in the military are told that they are more than civilians and they are better than civilians and you never want to be a civilian,” Dr Woodbury, a former captain in the army, told the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide on Thursday.

“When you transition and you are now one of them, that can be a real struggle for a lot of people.”

Dr Woodbury said a survey of 1258 veterans conducted by the institute found “a massive” 77 per cent of respondents held negative attitudes to civilians.

It was also a key marker of how well they had coped with their transition.

“People who were able to adopt themselves to fit into a civilian world did better than the people who perhaps held more of a view that they felt the civilian world needed to adapt to them,” Dr Woodbury said.

She said veterans suffered from “culture shock” when they moved from the military, which had been their “life 24 hours a day, seven days a week for what can be decades and sometimes many decades”.

While some veterans appeared to adjust to civilian life with little difficulty, for those who struggled it was “life altering and in some case life ending”.

The commission heard interviews conducted by the institute with 100 veterans of all ranks identified the “the profound sense of loss” suffered by ex-military, regardless of whether their departure had been voluntary or due to medical discharge.

Lifeline 13 11 14

Open Arms 1800 011 046