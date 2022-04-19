AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Locals in western Sydney would rather talk paneer than politics.
Andrew Charlton, former adviser to Kevin Rudd, is running for the marginal seat of Parramatta. Image by Flavio Brancaleone/AAP PHOTOS
  • election

Contenders seek attention in diverse seats

Farid Farid April 20, 2022

Locals in the western Sydney suburb of Harris Park, in the crucial multicultural federal seat of Parramatta, would rather talk paneer than politics.

Rahul Chopra, of Shri Refreshment Bar, tells AAP the Liberals are probably better for small businesses which are reeling from two years of pandemic trading conditions.

But Mr Chopra says he hasn’t heard of Liberals candidate Maria Kovacic, who is hoping to take the seat that Labor holds by 3.5 per cent. Following the retirement of MP Julie Owens, Labor is running former Kevin Rudd adviser Andrew Charlton for the marginal seat contest.   

“I don’t know him and who put his picture there,” Mr Chopra tells AAP, referring to a poster of Dr Charlton plastered on his shop.

The battle by candidates to overcome electoral disinterest is looming as a major campaign issue this election, with neither the prime minister or opposition leader able to energise voters, according to polls.

This is especially true in Sydney’s western suburbs, which are among the most multicultural in the country with more than a third of the residents speaking a language other than English at home. Parramatta is one of five marginal seats in Sydney’s heavily populated west and its surrounds, making it a crucial area of interest for the major parties ahead of the May 21 election.

Boasting a mansion in the eastern suburbs, Dr Charlton has come under fire for being out of touch with residents. 

Labor and Dr Charlton’s representatives did not respond to AAP’s interview requests.

The Liberal candidate, Ms Kovacic, whose parents migrated from Croatia to western Sydney, says her experience as a first generation migrant and business owner gives her a distinct advantage in connecting with locals feeling the economic pinch.

“What that gives me is a very deep insight and a very deep understanding of what it is to be a new migrant in this country,” she tells AAP.

“This is about giving back in a very genuine sense … to a community and a country that has given me opportunities”.

Down the road from the Shri Refreshment Bar, a gathering of boisterous men at a Lebanese sweet shop tell AAP they are voting Liberal in alignment with their socially conservative views and economic concerns. 

But 82-year-old Moussa Nasr is a proud outlier.

“It’s a white donkey and a black donkey but in the end I’m going with the one I know best,” he told AAP while sipping on coffee in Harris Park.

“At least Labor has a program and cares about poor people, unlike the Liberals”.

Another Lebanese-Australian voter in his fifties, who did not want to be named, joked that Charlton had been parachuted into the seat via private jet. 

“People like Andrew Charlton don’t live here and that means they don’t care about the constituents.

“There are better qualified people who can run for office that people can choose,” the small business owner says.

National Director of Democracy in Colour, Neha Madhok, says the Labor choice was symptomatic of a diversity blind-spot across all political parties.

The advocacy group campaigns for multicultural representation across all levels of Australian politics.

First-time voter and Parramatta resident Peoly Gunaratne hadn’t heard of Dr Charlton but said she would vote for Anthony Albanese on the ballot to push the Liberals out.

“We need someone who will support all those people, especially the lower earners and funding community facilities,” says the 20-year-old university student.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.