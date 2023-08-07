AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Death cap mushrooms
Symptoms suffered by guests were consistent with eating a death cap mushroom, police said. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • health

Cook of deadly suspected mushroom meal denies foul play

Callum Godde August 8, 2023

A woman who allegedly cooked the suspected poisoned mushroom meal that killed three people and left another in hospital fighting for life has professed her innocence.

Homicide squad detectives are continuing to investigate how four guests became ill after attending a lunch at a Leongatha home in Victoria’s southeast on July 29.

One of the guests, 66-year-old Heather Wilkinson, died in hospital on Friday.

Her husband, 68-year-old Baptist Church pastor Ian Wilkinson, remained in a critical condition at the Austin Hospital on Monday afternoon.

Ms Wilkinson’s sister Gail Patterson, 70, and brother-in-law Don Patterson, 70, have also died in hospital.

The Pattersons’ daughter-in-law, who police say cooked the meal at her home but did not become ill, has been interviewed by investigators.

She was released without charge but police said she remains a suspect.

Outside her Leongatha home on Monday, the woman said she did not know what had happened.

“I didn’t do anything,” she told Nine’s A Current Affair.

“I loved them and I’m devastated they’re gone.”

She declined to answer questions about what meals were served to which guests or the origin of the mushrooms.

Detective Inspector Dean Thomas said the woman was separated from her husband but police have been told their relationship is amicable.

Her children were also at home during the lunch but did not eat the same meal.

The Department of Families, Fairness and Housing has taken the children as a precaution, Det Insp Thomas said.

Detectives searched the woman’s home on Saturday and seized several items.

The type of mushroom the guests ate is unknown but Det Insp Thomas said the symptoms were consistent with those from eating a death cap.

Det Insp Thomas said it would take some time to piece together what happened and police are keeping an open mind.

“It could be very innocent but, again, we just don’t know,” he said.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.